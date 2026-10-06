Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'serious' contender for £21m wonderkid in January as Mikel Arteta futureproofs ageing squad

Arsenal are reported to be a serious contender for teenager Gilberto Mora, with the youngster linked with a move away from Club Tijuana.

The international break will soon end, and the Gunners' title defence will resume on Saturday against Leeds United.

Mikel Arteta will hope that his senior stars are more creative than they were last time out against Brighton & Hove Albion, who emerged as 3-0 winners against the Londoners on September 19.

The champions were lacking a creative spark during that loss, so it comes as no surprise that the club have been linked with a number of players ahead of the winter transfer window.

A new report from TEAMtalk claims that Arsenal have made contact with Club Tijuana regarding a January deal for teenager Mora, with talks having taken place over triggering his £21.2m release clause.

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Gilberto Mora to Arsenal: World Cup star assessed

Mora is only 17 and cannot move to a team outside of Mexico until he turns 18 due to FIFA rules, though he will celebrate his 18th birthday on October 14.

While his youthful age should keep fans' expectations modest, his performances at the 2026 World Cup were exceptional.

GILBERTO MORA IN 2026 LIGA MX Matches: 7 Starts: 6 Goals: 5 Assists: 1

Mora primarily played in a creative role at the tournament, and though he was on the pitch for Mexico for just 215 minutes, his demonstrated a strong ability to link with teammates and get past opposition midfielders.

The 17-year-old will need time to adapt to life at the Emirates, but his addition in January would be a welcome boost to Arsenal over the next few seasons.

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Arsenal transfer rumours: Mikel Arteta preparing for the future

Nine senior players in the Arsenal squad are aged 28 or above, though that number will rise to 11 in January 2027.

If Arsenal intend to experience sustained success, it is imperative that the age of the squad is lowered, so links to Mora are encouraging.

Using Max Dowman more regularly over the next few years would be beneficial, while teenager Vincent Joseph will be eyeing a role in the first-team squad having signed from Liverpool in September.