Newcastle injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Everton: Matias Fernandez-Pardo, Lewis Miley latest

Newcastle United head to Merseyside to take on Everton in the EFL Cup fourth round, aiming to secure back-to-back wins for the first time since August.

The Magpies got the better of Crystal Palace on Sunday, winning 2-0 at Selhurst Park to avoid a consecutive defeat to Palace in the Premier League era.

Matthias Jaissle had suffered three defeats in four before the victory in South London, and now faces Everton in the EFL Cup, looking to inflict a third consecutive loss on the Toffees.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Newcastle's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their visit to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Ewen Jaouen

© Imago / IPS

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: December 12 (vs. Ipswich Town)

Ewen Jaouen has recently suffered a serious hamstring injury and is expected to be sidelined for around two months.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: October 29 (vs. Everton)

Lewis Miley missed Newcastle's win at Palace due to a muscle injury that is not expected to be severe. The midfielder could return to action against the Toffees this week if passed fit to play in some capacity.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: October 29 (vs. Everton)

Fernandez-Pardo has been battling illness over the past fortnight and has not played since the home loss to Aston Villa in mid-October. The forward's status ahead of Thursday is uncertain at best, given his team's potential run to the EFL Cup last eight.

Tino Livramento

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Tino Livramento is currently recovering from a knee injury, and it remains unclear when the wide defender will be available to return.

NEWCASTLE SUSPENSION LIST

Newcastle have no players suspended for this match.