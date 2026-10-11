Chelsea transfer news: Alex Scott race intensifies as another European giant 'sets sights' on England international

Chelsea reportedly face fresh competition from AC Milan in the race to sign Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott.

At a time when Scott is sidelined for at least a month through injury, the Blues thrashed the Cherries by a 5-1 scoreline in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

While Jordan Henderson starred in the Chelsea midfield, it will not stop the West Londoners wanting to add to their engine room ranks during the winter transfer window.

Although a move for Scott may not materialise until next summer, Chelsea have to be attentive to rival interest in the England international.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, AC Milan are contemplating whether to make an approach for the 23-year-old.

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Why AC Milan could target Alex Scott

The report suggests that Scott could be viewed as a replacement for 41-year-old Luka Modric next summer.

That said, it is suggested that the Italian giants would need to raise funds to become a realistic destination for Scott.

AC Milan would have "difficulties" in generating the fee required, likely to be in excess of £80m.

Nevertheless, Ruben Amorim is seemingly targeting a player who he has witnessed first-hand while managing Manchester United.

Real Madrid have also been credited as admirers of Scott, who has a contract at the Vitality Stadium until 2028.

© Imago / Sportimage

AC Milan have no realistic chance of signing Alex Scott

Despite making an unbeaten start to the new Serie A campaign, AC Milan realistically have no chance of signing Scott.

Regardless of whether they qualify for next season's Champions League, they simply have not got the finances to spend £80m+ on one player.

They were able to spend big last summer due to player sales, including Rafael Leao leaving for Galatasaray.

While the likes of Adrien Rabiot and Christian Pulisic will be viewed as prized assets, Rabiot will be 32 in April and Pulisic turns 29 in September.

Even in the unlikely event that AC Milan did try to fund a move for Scott, Chelsea, Real Madrid and other clubs have the financial power to outbid them.