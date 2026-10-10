Jordan Henderson Chelsea goal: Midfielder’s 28-year record vs. Bournemouth only bettered once in Premier League history

Only Emile Heskey has scored and assisted early than Jordan Henderson in a Premier League game following his contributions against Bournemouth on Saturday,

After failing to win their last three top-flight games, Chelsea needed to start quickly against the Cherries in order to bring fans back onside.

Luckily for Xabi Alonso's side, they managed to find their way past the visitors' defence in the second minute through newcomer Henderson.

Chelsea charged quickly down the right side of the pitch and Cole Palmer cut possession back towards Henderson, who struck the ball from outside of the box and onto the left post before seeing his effort bounce in.

The midfielder then provided an assist for Morgan Rogers in the third minute, and Opta data reveals that only Heskey against Derby County in April 1998 scored and assisted earlier in a Premier League game than Henderson against Bournemouth (2:29).

02:29 - Only Emile Heskey against Derby County in April 1998 inside the opening two minutes has a player both scored and assisted earlier in a Premier League game than Jordan Henderson against Bournemouth (02:29). Rapid. https://t.co/VJsTqKcgP3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 10, 2026

Jordan Henderson's first Chelsea goal: Can midfielder contribute at Stamford Bridge?

Eyebrows were raised when Chelsea announced they had signed Henderson in the summer, especially after they had originally targeted the likes of Granit Xhaka.

The midfielder is now 36 and no longer possesses the same ability to cover ground at pace, while his technical quality is limited.

Relying on the Englishman on a consistent basis would be risky, so it will be important for Alonso to only select him for specific games.

However, injuries to the likes of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia may force the head coach to select Henderson more than he would like to, which may be costly against better opponents.

© Iconsport / Paul Terry / Sportimage

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth: Morgan Rogers goal and early starts

There is no shortage of attacking talent at Stamford Bridge, and the fact that both Palmer and Joao Pedro have overcome their injury issues will no doubt elevate the club's ability to regularly threaten.

One of the reasons Chelsea's frontline is proving so deadly is that they have often scored early in games, with Rogers's strike on Saturday the sixth time they netted within the opening 10 minutes of a league game this season.

The bigger question will be whether the Londoners' defence can get over the line against Bournemouth considering the club had conceded 15 times in 2026-27 prior to Saturday's clash with the Cherries.

Failure to claim three points would not only raise concerns about the players in the backline, but also of Alonso's coaching methods without the ball.