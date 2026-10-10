Chelsea vs. Bournemouth: Major injury boost as Cole Palmer declared fit for starting XI alongside two key Xabi Alonso stars

Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo and Joao Pedro were selected in Chelsea's starting lineup against Bournemouth on Saturday despite injury fears.

The Premier League has resumed following the international break, and the Blues are set to take the Cherries at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Xabi Alonso has come under pressure due to the fact his side are 10th with just seven points from a possible 15, though he could argue that his squad has not been at full strength for much of the campaign.

There were doubts about the involvement of Caicedo and Pedro against Bournemouth, while Palmer missed international duty with England due to injury.

However, all three have recovered and are in the starting XI, while Marco Palestra is on the bench and will hope to make his debut following a thigh injury in pre-season.

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Chelsea injury news: How important are Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo, Joao Pedro?

Perhaps the most important piece of injury news for Alonso is that Caicedo is fit enough to make his first start of the season.

The 24-year-old has been struggling with a calf issue, and his absence from defensive midfield meant that the Blues' backline was routinely exposed in the opening stages of 2026-27.

CHELSEA STARTING XI vs. BOURNEMOUTH Martinez; Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill; Neto, Caicedo, Henderson, Chavarria; Palmer, Rogers; Pedro

In the frontline, Pedro has already scored three times and produced three assists in the top flight, while Palmer has two goals and two assists in the Premier League so far.

Their creative talents complement the direct nature of Morgan Rogers, and Chelsea can now call upon one of the division's most impressive attacks.

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Chelsea vs. Bournemouth: Why Xabi Alonso must win Premier League clash

The only goal for Chelsea this season must be to return to the Champions League given they have missed out on a place at Europe's top table three times in the last four seasons.

There are still 33 games left to be played in the Premier League in 2026-27, but the Blues have failed to win any of their past three fixtures in the division, suffering two defeats,

Though there is no logical reason for Alonso to fear for his position, Chelsea have rarely shown patience to their managers, so a victory this weekend would help ease any early fears about his job.