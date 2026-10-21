Man United striker target 'green lights' Old Trafford move amid 'major' Benjamin Sesko injury concerns

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta is reportedly keen to make the move to Manchester United during the January transfer window.

Mateta's contract at Selhurst Park is due to expire at the end of the campaign, and it is understood that the France international has made it clear to the Eagles that he wants to move on.

Rather than risk losing the 29-year-old on a free transfer, Palace could decide to sell him during the January transfer window, with a number of clubs believed to be keeping an eye on the situation.

Man United are known admirers of Mateta, with the Red Devils believed to have considered making a move for him during the winter market.

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Mateta 'open' to January move to Man United

According to talkSPORT, a mid-season switch to Old Trafford is a possibility, and Mateta has given the green light on a potential switch to the 20-time English champions.

Man United did consider moving for a new striker over the summer, but Joshua Zirkzee, who had been heavily linked with an exit, stayed at Old Trafford.

Zirkzee has continued to struggle this season, failing to make an impact in six appearances, and a move away from Manchester in January is possible.

Meanwhile, Man United are said to be fearful that their first-choice striker Benjamin Sesko could be out until the new year through injury.

Sesko has missed Man United's last four matches in all competitions, as he continues to battle a shin issue that he initially suffered at the end of last season.

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Sesko could be missing until 2027 through injury

Bryan Mbeumo has scored four times this season and is an option through the middle, but Matheus Cunha has struggled to have an impact in that area of the field.

As a result, given Sesko's apparent injury timeline, a mid-season move for a new forward seems to be on the cards for Man United.

Mateta has scored 62 goals and registered 14 assists in 204 matches for Palace in all competitions since arriving from Mainz 05 in January 2022, including 50 goals and nine assists in 164 outings in the Premier League.

The experienced forward has only played twice this season through injury, making his return in Palace's 5-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.