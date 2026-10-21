Man United injury news: Benjamin Sesko recovery timeline 'emerges' as Red Devils prepare to make statement

Manchester United are reportedly fearful that Benjamin Sesko could be sidelined for the remainder of the year.

Sesko missed the end of last season with a shin injury and was also absent for the team's entire pre-season due to the troublesome issue.

The Slovenia international has featured on six occasions this term, scoring twice, but he has missed the team's last four matches in all competitions.

The 23-year-old will also again be absent when Man United continue their Champions League campaign against Serie A outfit Como on Wednesday.

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Man United injury news: Sesko could be out until 2027

Man United head coach Michael Carrick has said that the Red Devils are hoping to have a "clear picture" on the extent of his injury before the end of the week.

“We are hoping soon that we will have a clear picture. I am not trying to delay it," Carrick told reporters during Tuesday's press conference.

“Hopefully next time we speak, maybe not tomorrow but by the end of the week we will have something a bit clearer. There is a bit of work going on at the moment so we will see what comes out of that.”

According to The Sun, the 20-time English champions are fearful that their number one striker will be absent for the remainder of 2026.

The report claims that Sesko may not be back on the field until February in what would be a bitter blow for a Man United side that are currently struggling at centre-forward.

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Man United could provide Sesko update before the end of the week

Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Joshua Zirkzee have all featured through the middle for the Red Devils at the start of the season.

Mbeumo is the team's joint-leading goalscorer this season alongside the captain Bruno Fernandes, having found the back of the net on four occasions.

Cunha has two goals in 10 outings this term, but Zirkzee is yet to find the back of the net in six appearances, with the Netherlands international still finding it difficult.

Sesko had a positive first season at Old Trafford, scoring 12 times in 32 appearances, but it has been a frustrating 2026-27 campaign to date for the attacker.