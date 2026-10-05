Real Madrid: key player scuppered Rodri transfer

Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde took a firm stand against Real Madrid's hierarchy in the summer of 2026.

Although the Spanish giants tried to get rid of him during the transfer window, the player insisted on staying and refused to leave the famous club, with his valid and very lucrative contract not expiring until the summer of 2029.

Defensa Central published interesting comments from journalist Miguel Latiga Serrano of OK Diario, which reveal intriguing behind-the-scenes details from the summer market.

'Real Madrid clearly wanted to sell Valverde this summer. But what happened was that the player exercised his indisputable labour right to have his signed contract respected and made it clear, in effect, that he simply would not leave under any circumstances' – the well-known journalist explained the whole tense situation.

Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni brawl: concussion and historic fine

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

The main reason for the huge effort to sell him in the summer was an earlier, unprecedented controversy in the dressing room. Valverde got into a very heated physical altercation with his French team-mate Aurelien Tchouameni, which landed him in hospital.

The furious argument turned into a brutal clash in which the French midfielder landed a heavy blow on his team-mate. Doctors diagnosed a severe concussion.

The Uruguay international subsequently missed several important matches before returning in the closing rounds of La Liga with a small bandage on his forehead.

Real Madrid's hierarchy reacted to the unprecedented incident by immediately launching a wide-ranging disciplinary investigation into both players. The club imposed astronomical fines of £425,000 (€500,000) on both culprits, the first such precedent in the club's history.

Both midfielders faced crushing criticism from the public at the time, with many loudly demanding their immediate exit in the summer. That did not happen. Current Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho, on the contrary, welcomed the surprise opportunity to rely on both punished players.

Rodri move to Real Madrid falls through as Valverde stays

© Iconsport / Oscar J. Barroso/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

According to Serrano, Valverde's enforced stay may have been one of the main reasons why star man Rodri ultimately did not make the move. The journalist, who runs a YouTube channel with more than 50,000 subscribers, revealed further context.

'In the club they only decided to go for Rodri late, because they did not fully trust him. It was a deal that arose as a reaction to the fans' wishes, based on an opinion poll' – Serrano described.

Real Madrid's representatives were therefore forced to keep the Uruguayan. The outstanding former Manchester City midfielder, however, confirmed without hesitation the strong interest from the Spanish giants in an interview with radio station Cadena COPE.

'I have to say clearly that Real Madrid showed interest from the first moment. They handled everything perfectly and the offers presented clearly pointed towards my signature. I want to stress that' – the player himself said.

Experienced manager Mourinho subsequently confirmed publicly in front of journalists that the club worked hard to sign Rodri, but that the obstacle to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu was the player's hesitation.