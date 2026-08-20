Premier League Gameweek 1
Brighton
Aug 23, 2026 2.00pm
The American Express Community Stadium
Aston Villa

Brighton injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Aston Villa: Yankuba Minteh, Carlos Baleba

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Minteh, Baleba updates: Brighton injury, suspension list vs. Villa
© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Brighton & Hove Albion will begin their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a clash against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

The Seagulls finished eighth in England's top flight last season, while Villa were fourth.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Brighton's's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Unai Emery's side at the Amex.

Yankuba Minteh

© Iconsport / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: Unknown

Minteh is absent for a lengthy period due to a calf issue, with the attacker not expected to be on the sidelines until the end of October.

Stefanos Tzimas

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Brighton will be without the services of Tzimas on Sunday due to a knee problem.

Evan Ferguson

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Ferguson remains out due to an ankle problem, but the forward could soon leave Brighton, with Genoa thought to be the favourites to sign him.

Carlos Baleba

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Baleba is out with an ankle problem, but it is understood that the Cameroon international is now closing in on a move to Manchester United.

BRIGHTON'S SUSPENSION LIST

Brighton have no players suspended for this weekend's contest.

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