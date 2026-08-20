Brighton injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Aston Villa: Yankuba Minteh, Carlos Baleba

Brighton & Hove Albion will begin their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a clash against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.
The Seagulls finished eighth in England's top flight last season, while Villa were fourth.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Brighton's's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Unai Emery's side at the Amex.
Yankuba Minteh
Status: Out
Type of injury: Calf
Possible return date: Unknown
Minteh is absent for a lengthy period due to a calf issue, with the attacker not expected to be on the sidelines until the end of October.
Stefanos Tzimas
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Brighton will be without the services of Tzimas on Sunday due to a knee problem.
Evan Ferguson
Status: Out
Type of injury: Ankle
Possible return date: Unknown
Ferguson remains out due to an ankle problem, but the forward could soon leave Brighton, with Genoa thought to be the favourites to sign him.
Carlos Baleba
Status: Out
Type of injury: Ankle
Possible return date: Unknown
Baleba is out with an ankle problem, but it is understood that the Cameroon international is now closing in on a move to Manchester United.
BRIGHTON'S SUSPENSION LIST
Brighton have no players suspended for this weekend's contest.