Spurs transfer news: Tottenham Hotspur 'make verbal offer' for £34m winger to pip Premier League rival to signing

Galatasaray winger Baris Alper Yilmaz has emerged as one of the most highly sought-after players in European football following an outstanding domestic campaign.

The 26-year-old was a standout performer in helping his club secure another Super Lig title last term.

An impressive return of eight goals and 11 assists across 30 league appearances has inevitably attracted significant attention from the Premier League.

Everton reportedly saw a formal approach rejected earlier this summer, as the Turkish heavyweights demanded a much higher fee for their prized asset, while Arsenal have also recently been linked.

Now, Sport Witness reports that a bidding war appears to be brewing as the fast-approaching transfer deadline forces interested parties to accelerate their respective pursuits.

Spurs and Everton make 'verbal offers' for Yilmaz

© Imago / BSR Agency

The above source hints that both Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have officially knocked on the door to register their concrete interest.

The Premier League duo are believed to have made verbal offers approaching the €40m (£34.2m) mark to test the resolve of the Istanbul giants.

It remains entirely unclear whether those proposed figures include performance-related bonuses or if the Super Lig champions have formally responded to the latest approaches.

Significant developments are widely expected to occur within the next 10 days as both English clubs push to finalise an agreement before the market closes.

While Yilmaz has not yet made a definitive decision regarding his immediate future, he is reportedly extremely open to testing himself in England.

Yilmaz's Galatasaray future: Will late Spurs or Everton summer sale be sanctioned?

© Imago

The reigning Turkish champions are supposedly determined to retain the versatile attacker, who still has two years remaining on his current contract.

However, domestic journalists recently claimed that boardroom executives are secretly desperate to raise funds by selling Yilmaz and teammate Gabriel Sara this month.

Galatasaray initially slapped a hefty €50m (£42.8m) valuation on the Turkey international to deter suitors, largely because former club Ankara Keciorengucu hold a significant sell-on clause.

Those steep financial demands could drastically soften during the closing stages of the window if the player actively pushes for a lucrative departure.