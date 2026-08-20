Man United head coach Michael Carrick drops major hint over Marcus Rashford's future at Old Trafford

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has dropped another major hint that Marcus Rashford will be staying with the club beyond the end of this summer's transfer window.

Rashford featured off the bench against AC Milan in Man United's final pre-season friendly last weekend, having returned to Old Trafford following a loan spell at Barcelona.

The England international's future remains the subject of much speculation heading towards the end of the summer market.

Barcelona are believed to be considering making a late attempt to re-sign the forward, while a number of clubs from Turkey are thought to be interested.

However, Carrick has dropped another hint that Rashford will be staying this summer.

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Man United head coach Carrick hints at Rashford stay

"It's been pretty obvious since Marcus came back training with Kobbie [Mainoo] and Licha [Martinez] pretty much in Dublin that he's come back fantastically well," Carrick told reporters during Thursday's press conference.

"He's enjoying his football, he looks fit, he looks sharp, he looks strong, he looks ready to play football. So I've been delighted with him since he's come back.

"Yeah, of course, he can play through the middle, he has done. I wouldn't say it's necessarily his number one position, but he can do that. And I think we've got forwards that give us that flexibility right across the front line, we've used all of them pretty much in slightly different roles.

"So I think for us to have that option is really good for the season, obviously."

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Rashford is set to be involved in Man United's clash with Hull

Rashford is likely to be included in the Man United squad for the team's opening match of the 2026-27 Premier League campaign against Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

The 28-year-old spent the 2025-26 campaign on loan at Barcelona, scoring 14 goals and registering 14 assists in 49 appearances, but the Catalan outfit turned down the chance to sign him on a permanent basis for £26m.

Rashford has a contract with Man United until the summer of 2028, while he has scored 138 goals and registered 79 assists in 426 appearances for the Red Devils.

Carrick has also issued a team news update for the Hull fixture, with the 20-time English champions set to receive a double boost for the clash with the Tigers.