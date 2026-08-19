Why Julian Alvarez will not play for Atletico Madrid in their LaLiga opener

Julian Alvarez will not be available for Atletico Madrid's LaLiga opener this Wednesday. The Colchoneros face Malaga at 8pm, in what will be Diego Simeone's side's first fixture of the Spanish season.

Speaking at a press conference, the manager explained the absence of the Argentinian, who remains at the centre of an ongoing saga involving Barcelona.

'I take care of the sporting side. We've been talking as we always do. From a sporting perspective, we need more training sessions with him so he can improve. He's one of the best attacking players... if not the best' - the manager explained.

Alvarez is a key player for Atletico Madrid, which is precisely why the club has no intention of letting him go.

Barcelona, the side most interested in signing him, are working to try to complete a deal; however, it has not been straightforward, with the club running into several obstacles, given that the Colchoneros are unwilling to negotiate over their centre-forward.

Simeone plans to build his team around Alvarez

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Despite this, Alvarez returned to training later than his teammates.

The player was present at the 2026 World Cup final, representing Argentina. As a result, he was given extra time off and missed part of pre-season. He is now continuing his preparation and is expected to feature for Simeone in due course.

Even though he has been rested for the opening game, Simeone intends to use Alvarez in the upcoming fixtures.

According to the manager, the team will be built around the number nine, playing to his style, which could directly benefit the team's results. 'We are going to try to build a team around him' - Simeone explained at the press conference.

It remains unclear when Alvarez will be available

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

There had previously been doubts over Alvarez's involvement, following the misunderstanding generated during the negotiations with Barcelona.

The forward publicly expressed his desire to be transferred, causing some unease between himself, the club and the supporters. Even so, Simeone made clear he will continue to count on the player.

'I think if the club owner spoke so bluntly about what he said, that's all there is to it, it's more than clear. This is like when you go to court... there's nothing more to it. We take care of the person and the player, we understand that he's not in condition to play in this match' - Simeone responded.

After facing Malaga, Atletico Madrid will take on Villarreal on 23 August, in the second round of LaLiga. It remains unclear whether Alvarez will be available. The club will then face Sevilla on Saturday 29 August, rounding off their August fixtures.