Preview: Atletico Madrid vs Malaga - prediction, team news, lineups

Atletico Madrid will begin their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Malaga on Wednesday night.

Diego Simeone's side finished fourth in La Liga last term, so there is plenty of room for improvement in 2026-27, while Malaga secured a return to the top flight through last season's Segunda Division playoffs.

Match preview

Atletico were unable to challenge for last season's La Liga title, finishing down in fourth spot in the division, some 25 points off the champions Barcelona.

It will be difficult for Simeone's side to challenge for the championship in 2026-27 given the strength of Barcelona and Real Madrid, but the Red and Whites have plenty of room for improvement, having been beaten on 11 occasions in Spain's top flight last term.

Atletico have made four signings this summer, boosting their squad with the arrivals of Alejandro Grimaldo, Lee Kang-in, Morten Hjulmand and Cristian Romero.

The Red and Whites played four times in pre-season, beating Getafe and Marseille either side of defeats to Premier League duo Manchester United and Manchester City.

Atletico have won 40 of their previous 71 matches against Malaga in all competitions, including each of the last five, only suffering 12 defeats in the process.

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS / Jorge Ropero

Malaga's last victory over Atletico was a 1-0 success on home soil in December 2015, while they have not managed to beat the Red and Whites away from home since May 2011.

The White and Sky Blues advanced through the 2025-26 Segunda Division playoffs to secure a return to the top flight, with the team back at this level for the first time since 2017-18.

Juan Francisco Funes' side have only made three signings this summer, boosting their squad with the arrivals of Juan Cruz, Fernando Calero and Jose Salinas.

There have been six first-team exits, meanwhile, including Darko Brasanac.

The White and Sky Blues only managed to win one match in pre-season, and they will enter this game off the back of a 2-2 draw with Premier League outfit Fulham.

Atletico Madrid pre-season form:

Malaga pre-season form:

Team News

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS/Acero

Atletico need to make a late check on the fitness of Alexander Sorloth, with the striker suffering a slight injury last week, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape.

Julian Alvarez was not involved against Marseille last time out amid the speculation surrounding his future, and it remains to be seen whether the forward is back in the squad for this match.

There should be debuts for summer signings Grimaldo and Kang-in, while Arnau Ortiz's impressive form during pre-season could see the 24-year-old secure a spot in the starting side.

However, the match will come too soon for Romero.

As for Malaga, Aaron Ochoa will miss out through suspension, while Carlos Dotor, Fernando Calero, Diego Murillo and Adrian Nino are all injured.

The visitors will also need to make a late check on Juanpe, who is dealing with a hamstring problem, so six players could missing against Atletico.

There is expected to be a debut at left-back for Jose Solinas, while Chupe, who scored 25 times in all competitions during the 2025-26 campaign, will lead the line.

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Pubill, Le Normand, Hancko; Simeone, Barrios, Koke, Grimaldo; Kang-in; Lookman, Ortiz

Malaga possible starting lineup:

Herrero; Puga, Recio, Galilea, Salinas; Larrubia, Rodriguez, Merino, Lorenzo, Munoz; Chupe

We say: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Malaga

Malaga are capable of making this a tricky match for Atletico, and we are not expecting many goals, but Simeone's side should be able to navigate their way to all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.