Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Fulham: Wesley Fofana, Emmanuel Emegha, Jordan Henderson updates

Chelsea will begin their 2026-27 Premier League campaign against Fulham on Monday night.

Xabi Alonso will be bidding to oversee a successful season for Chelsea, and there is plenty of room for improvement, with the Blues finishing down in 10th spot in last season's Premier League.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Fulham in the West London derby.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Fitness

Possible return date: Unknown

Henderson is still building his fitness after recovering from a wrist injury that he suffered at the 2026 World Cup, so the midfielder is not currently available for selection.

Emmanuel Emegha

© Iconsport / Dennis Agyeman / AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: August 30 (vs. Brighton)

Emegha is back in training for Chelsea after recovering from a hamstring injury, but this match will come too soon for the club's new forward.

Aaron Anselmino

© Imago / RHR-Foto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Anselmino will not be available for selection on Monday due to a hamstring injury, and it is unclear at this stage when the defender will return.

CHELSEA'S SUSPENSION LIST

© Iconsport / David Klein/Sportimage

Status: Out

Possible return date: August 27 (vs. Luton Town)

Fofana is suspended for Chelsea after picking up a red card in the last game of the 2025-26 campaign against Sunderland, but he can feature in the EFL Cup against Luton Town on August 27.