Preview: Inter Milan Women vs Manchester City Women - prediction, team news, lineups

Manchester City Women will travel to Italy for Thursday's meeting with Inter Milan Women in the Women's Champions League league phase.

Inter have four points to their name after three matchdays, while Man City are a point worse off after playing out three consecutive draws.

Match preview

Inter are competing in the main draw for the first time after staging an impressive fightback against two-time European champions Wolfsburg in qualifying.

After losing 2-0 to Wolfsburg in Germany, Inter recorded a 3-1 extra-time victory in the second leg before they held their nerve in the subsequent penalty shootout.

David Sassarini's side went on to take four points from their first two league phase games, edging out Hacken by a 1-0 scoreline on home turf before netting a late equaliser in a 1-1 away draw against Austria Vienna.

However, they failed to take anything from their matchday three encounter against record champions Lyon, conceding six goals without troubling the scorers in their second competitive defeat of the season.

Inter have bounced back from that 6-0 loss with consecutive 3-0 victories in domestic action, including a statement win over local rivals AC Milan on Saturday, keeping them within two points of Serie A leaders Roma.

As their focus turns to a daunting test against the Women's Super League champions, the hosts can draw inspiration from the fact they have won all of their seven competitive home games this season, keeping clean sheets in each of their last four.

© Imago / Sportimage

While Inter are a point clear of 13th spot, Man City are sitting inside the top 12 on goal difference after starting the main draw with three consecutive draws, making them one of seven teams yet to win in the league phase this season.

The Citizens fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich before they played out a 1-1 scoreline in their home meeting with Real Madrid.

Man City looked set to claim their first European win of the season when Bunny Shaw netted an 85th-minute penalty against Paris Saint-Germain, only for Tara Elimbi to equalise just three minutes later in a 1-1 draw.

Andree Jeglertz's side have since returned to winning ways with back-to-back Women's Super League victories against London City Lionesses and West Ham United.

Shaw netted a hat-trick in Saturday's comfortable 5-0 victory against the Hammers, sending the Citizens two points clear of Chelsea at the top of the WSL ahead of Saturday's meeting between the two title rivals.

They will be desperate to go into that crucial encounter with their unbeaten away record intact, having won three and drawn two of their five competitive away games this season.

Inter Milan Women Women's Champions League form:

Inter Milan Women form (all competitions):

W

W

D

L

W

W

Manchester City Women Women's Champions League form:

Manchester City Women form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Inter are expected to be without Lina Magull and Clarisse Le Bihan, who have not featured since the start of October.

Ivana Andres and Karolina Vilhjalmsdottir could come into David Sassarini’s thinking if he opts to freshen up his lineup.

Bugeja will be looking to continue her impressive form after scoring six goals in her previous six appearances for the club, including braces in each of the last two games.

As for Man City, Anna Moorhouse and Alex Greenwood are unavailable for selection after recently sustaining injuries in training.

Vivianne Miedema is closing in on making her return from a knee injury, although Tuesday’s fixture is expected to come too soon for the Netherlands international.

There are also doubts over the availability of Niamh Charles and Beth Mead, who have been absent for two and five matches respectively.

Inter Milan Women possible starting lineup:

Runarsdottir; Garcia, Milinkovic, Ivana, Robustellini; Glionna, Vilhjalmsdottir, Tomasevic, Bugeja; Raphino, Cambiaghi

Manchester City Women possible starting lineup:

Yamashita; Beney, Rose, Knaak, Wamser; Coffey, Hasegawa; Fujino, Clinton, Hemp; Shaw

We say: Inter Milan Women 1-2 Manchester City Women

Inter boast a 100% home record in all competitions, but Tuesday's fixture is by far their trickiest home assignment of the season so far.

Man City are yet to lose on their travels this term, and we believe they will showcase their extra class to end their wait for a league phase victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.