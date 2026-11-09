Preview: Colchester United vs Ipswich Town U21 - prediction, team news, lineups

Colchester United and Ipswich Town Under-21s will square off on Tuesday in the final round of group-stage games in the EFL Trophy.

Both teams are winless in the competition and unable to advance from the group, leaving them only in search of a confidence-boosting victory.

Match preview

Colchester United return to action on Tuesday aiming to make it back-to-back cup victories having ended a winless streak at the weekend.

They have endured a tough start to 2026-27, currently sitting 23rd in League Two having earned just 12 points from their first 13 matches while only winning two and losing five of those.

Their last league victory came in late September, and a 12-game winless run also included their first two EFL Trophy outings, losing 3-1 away at Peterborough United and drawing 1-1 against Luton Town before losing the resultant penalty shootout.

That rut then culminated in consecutive league defeats to Northampton Town and Walsall, sending Danny Cowley's side into the relegation zone, before they hosted Worcester City in the FA Cup first round of Saturday and finally bounced back to winning ways as Jaden Williams scored the only goal.

Now unable to advance in the EFL Trophy, but needing to build confidence on the back of that win before turning their focus back to their League Two survival bid, Colchester United will aim to make it consecutive triumphs at the Colchester Community Stadium.

Their visitors, similarly, are unable to go further but will look to record a first win of this season's tournament to go out on a positive note.

Ipswich Town Under-21s began the 2026-27 EFL Trophy with group-stage trips to Luton Town and Peterborough United and struggled to compete on both occasions, firstly losing 6-0 to the latter in September.

John McGreal's side then suffered a 4-1 beating against Peterborough in the second round of games, having fallen 4-0 down before the break before Luca Fletcher netted a second-half consolation.

They have since enjoyed more success in the National League Cup, most recently bouncing back to winning ways with a 5-0 triumph away at Aldershot last week with Frankie Runham hitting a brace alongside goals from Jakubas Mazionis, Josh Lewis and Shakil Nicolaou.

Ipswich Town Under-21s now head to Colchester aiming to put their first two EFL Trophy results behind them and bow out with a first win over league opposition in the competition.

Colchester United EFL Trophy form:

Colchester United form (all competitions):

Ipswich Town U21 EFL Trophy form:

Ipswich Town U21 form (all competitions):

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Team News

Colchester United fielded a strong starting XI at the weekend for an FA Cup tie against non-league opposition and should line up similarly on Tuesday given their need for a winning run.

Teddy Bishop, Harry Anderson, Kylian Kouassi and Jake Leake will remain sidelined by injuries.

Williams will continue to lead the line after his winning goal against Worcester City, while Jack Payne should continue in support in an experienced midfield unit alongside Jay Williams and Paul Digby.

Ipswich Town Under-21s should field a similar starting XI from their 5-0 win last time out, with regular Luca Fletcher likely to continue up front.

Runham is a danger man on the wing having moved onto six goals for the season with his brace, while Nicolaou has a claim to come in from the start after scoring off the bench.

Mazionis and Charlie Compton are mainstays in defence and midfield respectively.

Colchester United possible starting lineup:

Lo-Tutala; Vincent-Young, Tucker, Raggett, Iandolo; Jay Williams, Digby; Thorn, Payne, Sesay; Jaden Williams

Ipswich Town U21 possible starting lineup:

Barrett; Mthunzi, Mazionis, Shabazz-Edwards, Lewis; Compton, Doherty; Runham, Eldred, Pitts; Fletcher

We say: Colchester United 2-1 Ipswich Town U21

Colchester United's cup win over non-league Worcester was far from convincing, but they do meet a visiting side who struggled to cause problems for Luton and Peterborough.

The young Tractor Boys have their best chance to compete in an EFL Trophy game on Tuesday, and we do see them keeping it close but back Cowley's men to make it-back-to-back wins if he sticks with a full-strength lineup.

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