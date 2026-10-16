Preview: Malaga vs Real Sociedad - prediction, team news, lineups

Real Sociedad will be aiming to make it three straight wins in Spain's top flight when they resume their domestic campaign away to Malaga on Sunday evening.

The visitors are currently sixth in the La Liga table, boasting 13 points from their opening eight matches of the season, while Malaga are rock bottom of the division on four points.

Match preview

Malaga are still waiting for their first league win of the season, boasting a record of four draws and four defeats from their opening eight matches, which has left them bottom of the division on four points.

Juan Francisco Funes' side will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Espanyol, with that result following successive losses to Villarreal and Getafe.

The White and Sky Blues are back at this level for the first time since 2017-18, and they have spent time in the third tier since last being present in La Liga.

Malaga have won 10, lost 16 and drawn nine of their previous 35 matches against Real Sociedad in all competitions, but this will be their first league meeting since April 2018.

The White and Sky Blues have actually won two of their last three games against Real Sociedad, but it was 1-0 to the Basque outfit when the pair last locked horns in the Copa del Rey in January 2024.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Real Sociedad have only been victorious in one of their last eight league matches against Malaga, which proved to be a 2-0 away success in January 2017.

The visitors will enter this match off the back of a European fixture, drawing 1-1 with Union SG in their second match in the league stage of the Europa League.

The Basque outfit recorded a 3-2 win over Deportivo La Coruna in La Liga last weekend, with the result leaving them in sixth spot in the table on 13 points.

Pellegrino Matarazzo's side have a record of four wins, one draw and three defeats in Spain's top flight this season, and they actually have the worst defensive record in the top 12, having conceded 15 times in their eight matches.

Real Sociedad are playing Europa League football this season courtesy of their Copa del Rey success last term, and they will be aiming to improve on their 10th-placed finish in Spain's top flight during the 2025-26 season.

Malaga La Liga form:

Real Sociedad La Liga form:

Real Sociedad form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Malaga will be without the services of Julen Lobete and Aaron Ochoa for this weekend's La Liga contest, while Diego Murillo and Juan Cruz are regarded as fitness doubts.

However, Jens Cajuste has recovered from a thigh injury and should be available for selection, while Moussa Diarra is also in line to return to the squad after a lengthy absence.

Chupe has only scored once for Malaga this season, but there is once again expected to be a spot in the final third of the field for the 22-year-old.

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, will welcome Hector Fort back into their squad this weekend; Orri Oskarsson is also available for selection after serving a suspension.

However, Jon Aramburu will be missing until November due to a muscular problem, while Luken Beitia and Alvaro Odriozola have also been ruled out of the fixture.

There will also be no Pablo Marin in the squad following his red card last time out.

Mikel Oyarzabal is still waiting for his first goal of the campaign, but the Spain international will once again feature in the final third of the field.

Malaga possible starting lineup:

Herrero; Rafita, Calero, Recio, Salinas; Dotor, Martinez; Larrubia, Lorenzo, Nino; Chupe

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Fort, Sarr, Martin, Gomez; Herrera, Soler; Barrenetxea, Sucic, Guedes; Oyarzabal

We say: Malaga 1-1 Real Sociedad

We are expecting Malaga's wait for their first victory of the season to continue this weekend, but the hosts should be good enough to secure a share of the spoils.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.