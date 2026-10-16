Preview: Osasuna vs Racing de Santander - prediction, team news, lineups

Osasuna will attempt to post their first victory in La Liga since the end of August when they welcome Racing de Santander to Estadio El Sadar on Sunday afternoon.

The home side are currently 16th in the La Liga table, boasting eight points from their opening eight matches, while Racing are 15th in the division, also on eight points.

Match preview

Osasuna boast a record of two wins, two draws and four defeats from their opening eight matches of the 2026-27 La Liga campaign, with eight points leaving them in 16th spot in the division.

Jagoba Arrasate's side actually picked up seven points from their first three matches of the season in what was an excellent start, drawing with Levante before beating Celta Vigo and Getafe.

However, it has been a struggle in recent weeks, claiming only one point from their last five matches, which came in a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano on September 19.

Osasuna will enter this match off the back of a 5-2 defeat to Real Betis last weekend.

Los Rojillos have won 25, lost 34 and drawn 16 of their previous 75 matches against Racing, but this will be the first meeting between the two sides since March 2015.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Racing have actually been victorious in the last two games between the two sides, recording 2-0 wins home and away during the 2024-15 campaign.

Jose Alberto's side will enter this match off the back of a 2-2 draw with Valencia, with that result following back-to-back defeats to Barcelona and Celta Vigo before the international break.

The promoted outfit have a record of two wins, two draws and four defeats from their eight matches this season, with eight points leaving them in 15th spot in the table.

The visitors are the reigning Segunda Division champions, and this is their first campaign in La Liga since 2011-12; avoiding relegation will be their number one aim this term.

Osasuna La Liga form:

Racing de Santander La Liga form:

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Osasuna will be without the services of Aimar Oroz, Jorge Herrando and Romain Del Castillo through injury, while Kike Barja and Raul Moro are regarded as fitness doubts.

Ante Budimir has again been in strong form for Osasuna this season, scoring six times in eight appearances, and the 35-year-old will continue in the final third of the field.

Meanwhile, there should again be a spot in a wide area for Ruben Garcia.

As for Racing, Simon Eriksson is a doubt with a shoulder issue, but the visitors are otherwise in strong shape for their clash with Osasuna on Sunday.

Yassir Zabiri has scored seven times in eight appearances for Racing this season, and the 21-year-old will again operate as the centre-forward for the visitors.

The experienced Sergio Canales is also set to feature in the starting side.

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Fernandez; Arguibide, Catena, Boyomo, Bretones; Torro; Ruben Garcia, Moncayola, Munoz, Gomez; Budimir

Racing de Santander possible starting lineup:

Agirrezabala; Mantilla, Ramon, Belocian, Salinas; Martin, Prati; Garcia, Canales, Vicente; Zabiri

We say: Osasuna 2-1 Racing de Santander

Home advantage could be key in this match, with Osasuna potentially shading a close encounter in order to put a valuable three points on the board.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.