Preview: Real Madrid vs Sevilla - prediction, team news, lineups

Real Madrid's pursuit of La Liga leaders Barcelona will continue on Sunday evening, when Jose Mourinho's side welcome Sevilla to Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are currently fourth in the La Liga table, six points behind the leaders Barcelona, while Sevilla occupy fifth position, collecting 14 points from their opening eight fixtures.

Match preview

Real Madrid looked down and out at 3-1 behind to Roma in the Champions League on Wednesday night, but Mourinho's team showed their incredible powers of recovery to turn the game around and leave Rome with a 4-3 victory, moving them onto six points in the Champions League league stage.

Los Blancos were also winners in their last league match, beating Villarreal 1-0 on home soil, so the response to their 2-1 loss to Atletico Madrid before the international break has been impressive.

Real Madrid currently sit fourth in the La Liga table, six points behind the leaders Barcelona, who will seemingly be a difficult team to stop during the 2026-27 campaign.

Mourinho's side must keep winning to put the pressure on Barcelona, especially ahead of what is shaping up to be a fascinating clash between the two heavyweights at Camp Nou next weekend.

Before then, though, Real Madrid have another Champions League fixture, hosting RB Leipzig on October 21, and Mourinho will be hoping that the comeback win over Roma can inspire his team to finish the month on an extremely positive note.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Sevilla, though, will be the fresher of the two teams, having not been in action since an incredible 3-3 draw with Levante on Monday night.

It has been a positive start to the campaign for Luis Garcia Plaza's side, with a record of four wins, two draws and two defeats from eight matches bringing them 14 points, which is enough for fifth spot in the division, four points behind their opponents here.

Los Nervionenses have not managed to claim a Champions League spot in Spain's top flight since 2021-22, and it has been a struggle for them in recent seasons, especially in 2024-25, when they finished 17th and came so close to being relegated.

Sevilla beat Real Madrid twice in 2018, but they are incredibly currently on a 15-game winless run against the capital giants in all competitions, suffering 13 defeats in the process.

Not since December 2008 have Sevilla beaten Real Madrid away from home in the league, which is an indication of the size of their task in this weekend's fixture.

Real Madrid La Liga form:

Real Madrid form (all competitions):

Sevilla La Liga form:

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Real Madrid will be missing Vinicius Junior for their next four league matches, with the Brazilian being handed a suspension following his red card against Villarreal last weekend.

Meanwhile, Eder Militao (muscle), Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (hip) and Raul Asencio (leg) will also be unavailable for selection on Sunday evening.

Endrick and Carlos Espi both came off the bench to score in the comeback win over Roma, but the pair are set to remain among the substitutes for the first whistle.

Yan Diomande is likely to move across to the left of the attack, with Arda Guler starting down the right, while Dean Huijsen should earn a recall in the middle of the defence.

As for Sevilla, Marcao (muscle), Jon Guridi (adductor) and Miguel Sierra (shoulder) are out of Sunday's fixture in the Spanish capital due to injury problems.

Meanwhile, Isaac Romero is suspended following his red card in the draw with Levante.

Robbie Ure got off the mark for his new club with a goal against Levante, and the 22-year-old should continue in the final third of the field, while there will be another start for Youssouf Fofana, who has been a standout performer for Los Nervionenses early in the campaign.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Tchouameni; Guler, Bellingham, Diomande; Mbappe

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Iglesias, Castrin, Salas, Suazo; Agoume; Ejuke, Kochorashvili, Fofana, Correia; Ure

We say: Real Madrid 3-1 Sevilla

Sevilla are capable of making this a tricky match for Real Madrid, but we are expecting Mourinho's side to gather a valuable three points ahead of El Clasico next weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.