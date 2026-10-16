Preview: Celta Vigo vs Alaves - prediction, team news, lineups

Celta Vigo will be aiming to stretch their unbeaten run to six matches when they continue their La Liga campaign at home to Alaves on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts are currently ninth in the La Liga table, picking up eight points from their opening eight matches, while Alaves are seventh in the division on 11 points.

Match preview

Celta boast a record of one win, five draws and two defeats from their eight league matches this season, with eight points leaving them in ninth spot in the division.

The Sky Blues were last in La Liga action on October 11, drawing 0-0 with Elche, with that result following a 5-0 success over Racing de Santander before the international break.

Claudio Giraldez's side are also playing in the Europa League this season, but it has been a tough start to their league stage, losing 1-0 away to Omonia on September 16 before suffering a 2-1 home defeat to Juventus on Thursday night.

Celta's only victory in all competitions this season was against Racing in La Liga, and the Sky Blues will be determined to secure a second success in this contest before heading to Scotland next week to tackle Celtic in their third game of the 2026-27 Europa League league stage.

The corresponding match between Celta and Alaves last season ended in a 4-3 victory for the latter, who have enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Indeed, Alaves have a record of three wins, two draws and three defeats from their eight league matches this season, which has left them seventh in the division on 11 points.

However, El Glorioso will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 home defeat to Atletico Madrid, which made it three losses from their last four fixtures in Spain's top flight.

Quique Sanchez Flores' side have not been victorious since a 5-2 home success over Osasuna at the start of September, and they picked up 10 of their 11 points in their first four games of the campaign.

Alaves are in their fourth straight campaign at this level of football, finishing 10th, 15th and 14th since securing a return from the Segunda Division.

Celta Vigo La Liga form:

Celta Vigo form (all competitions):

Alaves La Liga form:

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Celta will be without the services of Borja Iglesias, Carl Starfelt, Miguel Roman and Jones El Abdellaoui through injury for Sunday's La Liga contest with Alaves.

Meanwhile, Pablo Duran, who is the team's leading goalscorer this season with two, is also regarded as a fitness doubt at this stage of proceedings.

Ferran Jutgla has only scored once in 10 appearances this season but is expected to operate through the middle in this contest.

Alaves, meanwhile, will be missing Facundo Garces and Mikel Rodriguez for the clash with Celta through injury, while Angel Perez is suspended following his red card last time out.

Lucas Boye as been in strong form this season, scoring five times in seven appearances, and the 30-year-old will once again feature in the final third of the field.

Meanwhile, there should also be a spot in attack for Toni Martinez despite the fact that the 29-year-old is yet to find the back of the net in seven appearances this season.

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; Nunez, Lago, Alonso; Rueda, Febas, Moriba, Galan; Alvarez, Jutgla, Gonzalez

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Sivera; Otto, Koski, Valentini; Tenaglia, Ibanez, Blanco, Suarez, Rebbach; Martinez, Boye

We say: Celta Vigo 2-1 Alaves

Celta are searching for a second win of the season, and we are expecting that to occur this weekend, with Alaves currently in disappointing form.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.