La Liga Gameweek 9
Real Madrid
Oct 18, 2026 8.00pm
Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
Sevilla

Team News: Real Madrid vs. Sevilla injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Real Madrid vs. Sevilla injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Real Madrid will continue their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Sevilla on Sunday.

Los Blancos are currently fourth in the La Liga table on 18 points, while Sevilla are fifth in the division on 14 points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

REAL MADRID VS. SEVILLA

REAL MADRID

Out: Eder Militao (muscle), Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (hip), Raul Asencio (leg), Vinicius Junior (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Tchouameni; Guler, Bellingham, Diomande; Mbappe

SEVILLA

Out: Marcao (muscle), Jon Guridi (adductor), Miguel Sierra (shoulder), Isaac Romero (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vlachodimos; Iglesias, Castrin, Salas, Suazo; Agoume; Ejuke, Kochorashvili, Fofana, Correia; Ure

Google Preferred Source
Author photo

Written by

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Real Madrid related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe