Team News: Real Madrid vs. Sevilla injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Real Madrid will continue their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Sevilla on Sunday.

Los Blancos are currently fourth in the La Liga table on 18 points, while Sevilla are fifth in the division on 14 points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

REAL MADRID

Out: Eder Militao (muscle), Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (hip), Raul Asencio (leg), Vinicius Junior (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Tchouameni; Guler, Bellingham, Diomande; Mbappe

SEVILLA

Out: Marcao (muscle), Jon Guridi (adductor), Miguel Sierra (shoulder), Isaac Romero (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vlachodimos; Iglesias, Castrin, Salas, Suazo; Agoume; Ejuke, Kochorashvili, Fofana, Correia; Ure