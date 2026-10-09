Preview: SBV Excelsior vs Groningen - prediction, team news, lineups

SBV Excelsior and Groningen bring round nine of the 2026-27 Eredivisie season to a close with a meeting at Stadion Woudestein on Sunday evening.

With both teams level on points, there is little to separate them ahead of this weekend’s clash in Rotterdam.

Match preview

After starting the month with a 3-0 demolition of Willem II, the September international break arrived at a good time for Excelsior, who saw their winless run extend to three matches following a 2-2 draw against Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

A return of just two points from the last nine available, after collecting nine from the first 12, has dampened the mood for Ruben den Uil’s side. Nevertheless, they currently occupy the final European spot in the Eredivisie table with 11 points.

Back on home turf for the first time in nearly a month - since a 2-1 defeat to Utrecht on September 13 - De Roodzwarten are aiming to return to winning ways against a Groningen side they recently beat 3-2 in May, snapping a three-game losing streak in this fixture.

Excelsior sit 13th in the division for expected goals (9.68), but clinical finishing has seen them score 15 times. They will need to improve their chance creation to mount a sustained European push.

Irakli Yegoian has contributed to just under half of his side’s goals this season, but six of his seven direct involvements have come away from home, so Sunday’s hosts will hope he can deliver at Stadion Woudestein this weekend.

© Imago

Groningen’s campaign began with back-to-back wins followed by consecutive defeats, making for a mixed start. However, after collecting five points from the last nine available, they will be feeling much more positive heading into their return to league action.

A 3-0 triumph over PEC Zwolle last time out, driven by a man-of-the-match display from Thom van Bergen, marked Trots van het Noorden’s most dominant performance of 2026-27 and delivered their first clean sheet in 12 matches dating back to last season.

With 11 of their 15 goals coming in the first half, no Eredivisie team has scored a higher proportion of their goals before half time than Dick Lukkien’s side, who have opened the scoring in six of their eight league matches.

Having broken the deadlock in four of the last five editions of this fixture, another fast start on Sunday could set the visitors on their way to a third consecutive away win at Excelsior, with the previous two coming by a combined score of 4-0.

Groningen face Ajax and NEC - two of last season’s top five - after this weekend’s trip to Rotterdam, and will be eager to head into those clashes with momentum on their side.

SBV Excelsior Eredivisie form:

Groningen Eredivisie form:

Team News

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Noah Naujoks scored twice in Excelsior’s season opener against Cambuur but has not featured since due to injury.

Aymen Sliti impressed on international duty and now has four goals and two assists in his last eight matches for club and country, making him one to watch.

Malcolm Jeng, Tyrique Mercera, and Nikolas Brandis remain sidelined for Groningen, and they are now joined by fellow defenders Wouter Prins and Elvis van der Laan.

Travis Hernes is also out for the visitors, who remain without 18-year-old Ryan Metu for a seventh consecutive game.

Thom van Bergen has six goal contributions in just seven matches and looks set to surpass his personal best of 15 from the 2023-24 season.

SBV Excelsior possible starting lineup:

Van Gassel; Moreira, Widell, Plug, Janssen; Yegoian, Meissen, Hartjes; Sliti, Garden, Thorsteinsson

Groningen possible starting lineup:

Vaessen; Csinger, Hateboer, Blokzijl, Schreuders; Land, De Jonge; Clement, Van Bergen, Van der Werff; Willumsson

We say: SBV Excelsior 2-1 Groningen

Sunday’s game could go either way based on this season’s form, but Excelsior will head into the clash under greater pressure.

We expect that to fuel a spirited performance from the hosts, who should edge a narrow victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.