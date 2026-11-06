Chelsea injury news: Emiliano Martinez, Moises Caicedo update provided ahead of Sunderland game

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has suggested that goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez could return from injury to face Sunderland on Sunday.

The Blues are currently preparing to make the trip to the Stadium of Light sitting in fourth place in the Premier League table.

However, despite last weekend's 2-0 victory over Manchester United, Alonso has several selection dilemmas, including one involving Martinez.

Having suffered a fractured jaw against Everton in the middle of October, the Argentina international has been replaced by Mike Penders.

Despite the young Belgian stopper making a positive impression, Alonso said at a press conference on Friday that Martinez was in contention to start in the North-East.

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Alonso provides Chelsea injury update

When quizzed on the 34-year-old's condition, Alonso told reporters: "Tomorrow we have our last training session before Sunday and we will decide but he is training well."

He added: "All of the decisions are tough. But it is good that Emi has made a great effort to be back and ahead of the plans to be part of the team.

"Tomorrow we will check and Sunday we will take the final decision."

Meanwhile, Alonso hinted that Moises Caicedo was a major doubt with an issue picked up versus Man United.

The Spaniard said: "He had a little problem after the last game so we expect to check on him tomorrow. It is a discomfort more than the calf."

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Should Martinez replace Penders?

While Penders would have understood his role at Chelsea at the start of the season, impressing against Liverpool and Man United should have changed the situation.

Although we are not quite at the "passing of the touch" moment, Penders showed in that double-header that he is ready to take his chance.

Whether Alonso agrees with that notion remains to be seen, but logic suggests that it makes more sense to keep with Penders on Sunday than rush Martinez back from a serious injury.