Preview: Nacional vs Academico de Viseu - prediction, team news, lineups

Academico de Viseu will be out to secure their seventh league victory on the trot when they travel to Estadio da Madeira on Saturday to face a Nacional side still searching for stability following another managerial change.

The visitors sit sixth in the Liga Portugal table, just below the continental places on goal difference, while that same metric has the hosts 15th and only just clear of the relegation zone.

Match preview

Nacional will hope that their third managerial appointment of the season can provide the stability needed to climb away from the lower reaches of the table following the arrival of Joao Henriques on October 26, after Alexandre Santos' brief spell in charge.

Santos suffered defeat in all four of his matches at the helm, including a shock Taca de Portugal exit to lower-league Sanjoanense, before Under-19s manager Bruno Abreu took charge and guided the side to a 1-0 victory over Braga, ending their six-match losing run in the league.

However, Henriques was unable to build on that result in his first game in charge, with the Alvinegros suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Arouca, leaving the Funchal outfit with just two wins from their opening 10 Primeira Liga fixtures (D1, L7).

Both victories have come at Estadio da Madeira, offering some encouragement ahead of Saturday's encounter, knowing that taking maximum points at the weekend could hinge on defensive solidity, given their successes this term only came in games they kept clean sheets.

Supporters of the Alvinegros can also take some comfort from their side's record against Viseu in Funchal, having won three of the previous five meetings between the clubs (D1, L1) there, although their most recent home encounter ended in a 1-1 draw in Liga 2 in March 2024.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Viseu, meanwhile, have enjoyed an impressive start to life back in the top flight after failing to win any of their opening four fixtures, although an encouraging draw away to Benfica on matchday one offered an early indication of their potential.

Bruno Pinheiro's side have since recorded victories in each of their last six league matches, beating Gil Vicente, Vitoria de Guimaraes, Estrela Amadora, Estoril Praia and Sporting Lisbon before securing a 2-1 comeback triumph over Rio Ave last weekend.

That result means Academico have scored exactly twice in each of their last five top-flight outings, taking their league tally to 15 goals, with only the traditional big three of Porto (23), Benfica (27) and Sporting (23) finding the net more often.

Viseu have also alternated between league victories and cup defeats across their last four matches in all competitions, having been eliminated from the Taca de Portugal by lower-league Fatima before suffering Taca da Liga disappointment against Porto.

Pinheiro's men have also proved difficult to beat on the road, remaining one of only four sides yet to lose on their travels in the division, with three victories and two draws from five outings making them the league's fifth-best away team.



Nacional Primeira Liga form:

Nacional form (all competitions):

Academico de Viseu Primeira Liga form:

Academico de Viseu form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Nacional are expected to remain without long-term absentees Leo Santos, who is recovering from a knee injury, and Ulisses Rocha, who is sidelined with a broken ankle.

Brazilian duo Wesley Gasolina and Liziero, along with Filipe Soares, are all making progress in their respective recoveries, but Saturday's encounter is expected to come too soon for the trio.

Henriques could stick with a similar lineup to the one deployed in his first game in charge, with Abdel Njoya again expected to lead the attack as he looks to add to his two Primeira Liga goals this season.

Viseu are expected to have an almost clean bill of health for the trip to Madeira, although Igor Milioransa has not featured in a matchday squad since gameweek two and could miss out once again.

Andre Clovis provided the assist for Soufiane Messeguem's equaliser before scoring the winner against Rio Ave, and the striker will be keen to add to his five league goals when he leads the visitors' attack this weekend.



Nacional possible starting lineup:

Marin; Jensen, Goncalves, Vitor, Kokolo; Goncalves, Dias, Baeza; Gavriel, Labidi, Njoya

Academico de Viseu possible starting lineup:

Ewerton; Robinho, Correia, Michelis, Brau; L Silva, Messeguem; Moreno, Kahraman, Guilherme; Clovis

We say: Nacional 1-2 Academico de Viseu

Nacional will be desperate to turn their fortunes around and are expected to approach Saturday's encounter with that intention as Henriques seeks his first victory in charge, but the visitors' impressive winning run and unbeaten away record suggest they have enough to secure another three points.



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