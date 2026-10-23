Preview: Oxford United vs Bradford City - prediction, team news, lineups

Separated by three points at the top of top end of League One table, Oxford United and Bradford City will square off at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors find themselves third and in a seven-game unbeaten run in the league, while their hosts are only outside of the playoffs on goal difference with games in hand on teams above.

Match preview

Oxford United head into the weekend aiming to extend a six-game unbeaten run and break into League One's playoff spots.

Setting out for an immediate return to the Championship after relegation last time around and under the new management of Aaron Ramsey, they have made a positive start, earning 18 points from their first nine outings while suffering just one defeat.

That came at the beginning of September, and the U's have since won four and drawn two of six league matches, putting them level with sixth spot and only behind on goal difference and four off the top two with two games in hand on every side in the top six.

On the back of a draw away at Mansfield Town, in which they were reduced to nine men, Ramsey's men most recently hosted Wigan Athletic on Tuesday and returned to winning ways in a 2-1 triumph, having led through Michal Helik and been pegged back 20 minutes from time before Kai Andrews restored their lead with the decisive goal in the 76th minute.

With confidence growing under Ramsey and their sights set on the playoff spots and the top two with games in hand, Oxford United will aim to gain ground on one of those fellow promotion-chasers at the weekend and put three more points on the board.

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In their way stand a visiting side set on returning to the automatic promotion spots by bouncing back to winning ways.

After earning League Two promotion in 2024-25 and reaching the League One playoffs last season, Bradford City have continued a strong period in the early stages of the new term, again challenging at the top of the third tier with 21 points on the board from 11 games.

The first seven of those games came under promotion-winning manager Graham Alexander, who would depart for the Championship, leaving Mark Trueman to oversee a draw against Reading before Michael Duff arrived and continued an unbeaten streak in his first three games at the helm, playing out goalless stalemates against Leyton Orient and Burton Albion either side of a 2-0 triumph over Stevenage last weekend.

Indeed, the Bantams' success this term is based on their defensive record, having conceded just five goals in 11 games and kept eight clean sheets including their first three games under Duff, but their tally of 10 goals scored is the second fewest outside of the relegation zone.

Still with positives to take from their transition to new management, Bradford City will now hope to improve that attacking form and bridge the one-point gap to the top two with what would be a statement away win.

Oxford United League One form:

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Oxford United form (all competitions):

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Bradford City League One form:

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Team News

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Oxford United remain without midfielder Jamie McDonnell through injury, while Ruben Roosken and Jeon Jin-Woo have also missed the entirety of the season thus far.

Ramsey may field an unchanged starting XI from the midweek win over Wigan, although Luka Lynch and Aidomo Emakhu will compete for attacking spots with the latter having returned off the bench on Tuesday after an injury layoff.

Coventry City loanee Kai Andrews will continue to join mainstay Cameron Brannagan in midfield after his cricial goal last time out.

Bradford City's Tyreik Wright and Josh Neufville remain confined to the treatment room.

George Pratt, Aden Baldwin and Matthew Pennington are bound to line up in an unaltered back three in front of goalkeeper Jon McCracken after three consecutive clean sheets.

Jake Beesley should again lead the line with support from Bobby Pointon, despite competition from Stephen Humphrys and Kayden Jackson, while Nick Powell is often used as a danger man off the bench.

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Spencer, Helik, Brown, Currie; Brannagan, Andrews; Missanga, Goodrham, Dembele; Harris

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Pennington, Baldwin, Pratt; O'Keeffe, Sarcevic, Connolly, Touray; Swan, Beesley, Pointon

We say: Oxford United 1-1 Bradford City

Given Bradford's track record this season, particularly in away games and under Michael Duff, we do not expect a high-scoring contest on Saturday, but the Bantams do face one of their toughest tests so far against a strong Oxford United side and we see both sides getting on the scoresheet and sharing the points.

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