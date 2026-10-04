Liverpool transfer news: 'Contact' made for £100m Chelsea target as race intensifies for Premier League star ahead of January

Liverpool made contact with people close to Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott in the summer, the newest report has claimed.

The Reds will take part in a blockbuster clash with Manchester City on October 11 after the international break, and that will give fans a clear indication of how ready the team are to compete for the Premier League title.

Andoni Iraola will need his side to win the midfield battle if they are to take three points against City, though the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch have struggled all season.

It would not be surprising if the Merseysiders were planning to make additions in the middle of the pitch over the next two transfer windows.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool made contact with Bournemouth midfielder Scott in the summer of 2026 about a possible move, though Chelsea are thought to be leading the race for his signature.

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Alex Scott to Liverpool: Why Andoni Iraola needs Bournemouth midfielder

Bournemouth were thought to have set a price in the region of £100m for Scott, though he will have just a year left on his contract at the end of this season, so it is understandable that clubs would be interested in him ahead of January.

Missing out on his signature would be a mistake given the Englishman has been one of the Premier League's best midfielders for more than a year.

The 23-year-old is capable of contributing during buildup phases, while his work without the ball is excellent, something that made him a favourite of Iraola's during his time at Bournemouth.

Pairing Scott with someone like Lamine Camara at Anfield would not only give Liverpool one of the division's most technically gifted midfields, but also one of the most physically imposing.

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Alex Scott transfer rumours: Can Liverpool beat Chelsea?

Though Liverpool have spent in excess of £100m on three players since the start of 2025, that was under sporting director Richard Hughes.

Julian Ward has replaced Hughes, and it is not clear if he will be in favour of spending such sums on star players in the future.

If Bournemouth's price is reasonable, then there is no reason to believe that the Reds cannot beat Chelsea to Scott's signing considering they won the race for Jeremy Jacquet in January 2026.

However, Scott's decision may be made easier should one of Chelsea or Liverpool fail to qualify for the Champions League.