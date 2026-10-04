Blues eye Bournemouth sensation Scott as Tuchel lavishes praise on midfielder after Croatia hammering

Chelsea are leading the Premier League race to sign Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott and remain prepared to revisit their pursuit of the 23-year-old, according to The Telegraph, despite having two bids — understood to have been in the region of £60m — rejected by the Cherries in the summer window.

Scott's stock has continued to rise during the international break, with the midfielder earning his first England start in Saturday's 7-0 Nations League victory over Croatia, operating alongside Elliot Anderson in central midfield and drawing praise from boss Thomas Tuchel after the match.

Chelsea transfer news: Scott's contract situation and Bournemouth's stance

Scott's current deal at Vitality Stadium runs until June 2028, meaning he would be entering his final year next summer. Bournemouth have been unable to advance renewal talks and both club and player have mutually agreed to focus on the pitch in the meantime. The Cherries have no intention of selling in January but Chelsea are monitoring the situation regardless, with a view to either a mid-season or end-of-season move.

Arsenal and Liverpool have also been linked with Scott, though Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur — who spent heavily on midfield additions in the summer — and Real Madrid are not reported to be among the interested parties.

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Chelsea transfer news: why Scott fits the Blues' profile

The case for a Chelsea move is clear. The Blues sold Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City during the summer window and have not yet found his direct replacement. Scott and the Argentine have contrasting profiles, but the Bournemouth man's energy, ball control and capacity to operate at the highest level are qualities Xabi Alonso's side need in that area of the pitch. Chelsea made a late attempt to sign Monaco's Lamine Camara as an alternative solution but that deal collapsed before the window closed.

Scott made his England debut as a substitute against Czechia earlier in the break before starting against Croatia. He completed 68 of 74 passes — a 92 per cent accuracy rate — made three tackles and one interception in 70 minutes and spoke of the experience with considerable satisfaction.

'There is no better feeling,' Scott said. 'Starting in a win like this is incredible. You can see the quality of this squad from the first minute — the players we have in attack are lethal. It is so easy to score goals playing with them. It was a great performance from everyone.'