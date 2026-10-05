Chelsea transfer news: Alex Scott twist as European giants 'accelerate interest'

Chelsea reportedly face competition from Real Madrid in the race to sign Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott.

The 23-year-old made his first start for England on Saturday evening as the Three Lions thrashed Croatia in the UEFA Nations League.

However, the emerging star has suffered a major blow after it was revealed that he will likely be sidelined until December through injury.

Not only is that a setback for the player, the Cherries will not have Scott available for a hectic schedule which commences at the weekend.

Furthermore, it remains to be seen whether such strong interest will remain in the player ahead of the winter transfer window.

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid to rival Chelsea for Alex Scott?

As per TEAMtalk, Real Madrid have recently become strong admirers of Scott as they consider ways how to strengthen their midfield.

Los Blancos scouts are said to have been in attendance for at least three games in which Scott has featured, including the Croatia fixture at the weekend.

Although it is emphasised that Chelsea remain as favourites to eventually win the race for Scott, Real Madrid officials are toying with the idea of accelerating their efforts to sign him.

Scott currently holds a contract at the Vitality Stadium until 2028, with Bournemouth retaining the stance that he is not for sale in January.

Nevertheless, it is increasingly unlikely that the former Bristol City star will pen fresh terms with the South-coast outfit with high-profile teams being keen on his services.

Liverpool - who are managed by former Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola - could also move for Scott in 2027.

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Will injury impact on Scott transfer interest?

The big losers of Scott's thigh injury are Bournemouth, who will have wanted to make use of one of their star's qualities for as long as possible.

Between October 10 and November 8, Marco Rose's side face a run of nine fixtures in three different competitions.

Behind the scenes, his valuation will stay the same, while any interested clubs are unlikely to weaken their efforts to sign a player who showed on Saturday that he is at home playing on the international stage.