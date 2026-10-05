England and Bournemouth games Alex Scott will miss as Thomas Tuchel suffers major injury blow

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott has been forced to withdraw from the England squad due to a serious thigh injury.

The in-demand 23-year-old made his debut for the Three Lions off the bench in their 2-0 win over the Czech Republic before earning his first start in Saturday's 7-0 battering of Croatia.

Scott completed 70 minutes of the weekend's historic triumph before making way for James Garner, and he would have been in contention to keep his place against the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

However, following reports from The Athletic that Scott would be returning to Bournemouth after sustaining a quadriceps injury, one that could sideline him for a full two months, England confirmed his exit.

The former Bristol City man is therefore set to miss the entirety of October and November, a significant blow for both club and country following his rapid rise to prominence.

Bournemouth and England games Alex Scott will miss through injury

© Imago / Sportimage

Should Scott not return to action until early December as expected, the 23-year-old could potentially miss as many as 13 or 14 Bournemouth matches across three competitions.

Marco Rose's side must navigate a hectic October period following the international break, as the Cherries will play no fewer than seven games between October 10 and October 31 against Chelsea, Sturm Graz, Sunderland, AC Milan, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Leeds United.

Scott will seemingly be forced to sit out all of those games, as well as Bournemouth's November fixtures against Sparta Prague, Ipswich Town, Celta Vigo, Nottingham Forest and Fulham.

The Cherries open December at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on December 2 before hosting Hull City three days later, and it remains to be seen if Scott is fit to return for either of those games.

Meanwhile, the midfielder will not only miss England's match with the Czech Republic on Tuesday, but also November's final two Nations League group fixtures against Spain and Croatia.

How can Bournemouth, England replace Alex Scott?

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Scott earned his England break under Thomas Tuchel after becoming an indispensable member of the Bournemouth squad, starting six matches across the Premier League and Europa League this season and registering one goal and two assists.

The 23-year-old has generated significant transfer interest in recent months - Chelsea are supposedly leading the race - but either Alex Toth or Lewis Cook should now step in alongside Tyler Adams.

Meanwhile, it is not clear whether Tuchel plans to call up an England replacement for Scott, as the German already has Elliot Anderson, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Jude Bellingham capable of operating in the double pivot.

However, Tuchel did U-turn on his decision not to replace Nico O'Reilly by calling up Rico Lewis on Sunday, and the Manchester City youngster represents another auxiliary midfield option.