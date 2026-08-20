Aston Villa injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Joao Gomes, Brian Madjo latest

Aston Villa commence their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a fixture at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.
Unai Emery's side have already been in competitive action this season, going down by a 2-1 scoreline to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup final.
However, the Spaniard will take the positives from that outing, even though a couple of fresh faces joined the treatment room.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Villa's latest injury and suspension news before their trip to the Amex Stadium.
Joao Gomes
Status: Out
Type of injury: Calf
Possible return date: September 5 (vs. Hull City)
Having picked up a calf issue in the UEFA Super Cup final, new signing Joao Gomes is expected to be sidelined until the start of September.
Brian Madjo
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knock
Possible return date: September 5 (vs. Hull City)
Brian Madjo is another who allegedly suffered an issue during the Bayern game, and it has been claimed that the starlet will be sidelined until next month.
Alejandro Garnacho
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Head
Possible return date: August 23 (vs. Brighton)
Having not featured since suffering a facial injury in a friendly on August 5, Alejandro Garnacho is behind in terms of fitness.
However, there is the potential for the Chelsea loanee to be named on the substitutes' bench this weekend.
Amadou Onana
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
After suffering a serious knee injury while representing Belgium at the World Cup, Amadou Onana has been ruled out until at least the spring.
Johan Manzambi
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Johan Manzambi is still to kick a ball for Aston Villa due to the knee issue that he suffered at the World Cup. However, the Switzerland star may have a chance of returning before the start of the September international break.
ASTON VILLA SUSPENSION LIST
Aston Villa have no players suspended for the visit to the South coast.