Premier League Gameweek 1
Brighton
Aug 23, 2026 2.00pm
The American Express Community Stadium
Aston Villa

Aston Villa injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Joao Gomes, Brian Madjo latest

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Gomes, Madjo latest: Aston Villa injury, suspension list vs. Brighton
© Imago / Sportimage

Aston Villa commence their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a fixture at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.

Unai Emery's side have already been in competitive action this season, going down by a 2-1 scoreline to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup final.

However, the Spaniard will take the positives from that outing, even though a couple of fresh faces joined the treatment room.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Villa's latest injury and suspension news before their trip to the Amex Stadium.

Joao Gomes

© Imago / sportphoto24

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: September 5 (vs. Hull City)

Having picked up a calf issue in the UEFA Super Cup final, new signing Joao Gomes is expected to be sidelined until the start of September.

Brian Madjo

© Imago / IPA Sport / ABACA

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: September 5 (vs. Hull City)

Brian Madjo is another who allegedly suffered an issue during the Bayern game, and it has been claimed that the starlet will be sidelined until next month.

Alejandro Garnacho

© Imago / Xinhua

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Head

Possible return date: August 23 (vs. Brighton)

Having not featured since suffering a facial injury in a friendly on August 5, Alejandro Garnacho is behind in terms of fitness.

However, there is the potential for the Chelsea loanee to be named on the substitutes' bench this weekend.

Amadou Onana

© Iconsport / Belga

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

After suffering a serious knee injury while representing Belgium at the World Cup, Amadou Onana has been ruled out until at least the spring.

Johan Manzambi

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Johan Manzambi is still to kick a ball for Aston Villa due to the knee issue that he suffered at the World Cup. However, the Switzerland star may have a chance of returning before the start of the September international break.

ASTON VILLA SUSPENSION LIST

Aston Villa have no players suspended for the visit to the South coast.

 

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