Aston Villa injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Joao Gomes, Brian Madjo latest

Aston Villa commence their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a fixture at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.

Unai Emery's side have already been in competitive action this season, going down by a 2-1 scoreline to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup final.

However, the Spaniard will take the positives from that outing, even though a couple of fresh faces joined the treatment room.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Villa's latest injury and suspension news before their trip to the Amex Stadium.

© Imago / sportphoto24

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: September 5 (vs. Hull City)

Having picked up a calf issue in the UEFA Super Cup final, new signing Joao Gomes is expected to be sidelined until the start of September.

Brian Madjo

© Imago / IPA Sport / ABACA

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: September 5 (vs. Hull City)

Brian Madjo is another who allegedly suffered an issue during the Bayern game, and it has been claimed that the starlet will be sidelined until next month.

© Imago / Xinhua

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Head

Possible return date: August 23 (vs. Brighton)

Having not featured since suffering a facial injury in a friendly on August 5, Alejandro Garnacho is behind in terms of fitness.

However, there is the potential for the Chelsea loanee to be named on the substitutes' bench this weekend.

© Iconsport / Belga

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

After suffering a serious knee injury while representing Belgium at the World Cup, Amadou Onana has been ruled out until at least the spring.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Johan Manzambi is still to kick a ball for Aston Villa due to the knee issue that he suffered at the World Cup. However, the Switzerland star may have a chance of returning before the start of the September international break.

ASTON VILLA SUSPENSION LIST

Aston Villa have no players suspended for the visit to the South coast.