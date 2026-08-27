Newcastle lineup vs. Tottenham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Nico Gonzalez could be ready to make his Newcastle United debut in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur in North London.

The 24-year-old was unveiled to the St James’ Park faithful as a £50m signing from Manchester City before the Magpies beat West Brom 3-2 in the EFL Cup second round on Wednesday.

Head coach Matthias Jaissle will be tempted to throw Gonzalez straight into the starting lineup this weekend, but that would likely see either Lewis Miley or fellow new recruit Sean Steur make way.

Anthony Elanga opened the scoring in Newcastle’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool last weekend and will hope to get the nod over Jacob Murphy to continue on the right flank.

Harvey Barnes netted two second-half goals against West Brom in midweek, while new signing Bazoumana Toure was also on the scoresheet. Both players will be battling it out for a start on the left wing.

Will Osula and Yoane Wissa impressed as a strike partnership against Liverpool and could link up in the final third once again, as Nick Woltemade has been linked with a potential exit late in the transfer window.

In defence, Amar Dedic, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman and Lewis Hall are all expected to line up in a four-man backline in front of goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek, who appears to be Newcastle’s new No.1 for the time being.

On the injury front, newly-appointed club captain Dan Burn remains out with ankle ligament damage, while Joelinton (groin) and Tino Livramento (calf) are also sidelined.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Dedic, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Gonzalez, Miley; Elanga, Wissa, Barnes; Osula

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