Preview: Rangers vs FK Baumit Jablonec - prediction, team news, lineups

Rangers will welcome FK Baumit Jablonec to Ibrox Stadium on Thursday for the first leg of their Conference League playoff qualifying round tie.

The hosts dropped into this competition after losing to Jagiellonia Bialystok in the Europa League third qualifying round, while the visitors progressed past Rigas Futbola Skola to secure their place in this round.

Match preview

Rangers have had a difficult start to the 2026-27 season under new manager Derek McInnes, who joined the club during the summer after an impressive campaign with Hearts last term.

McInnes's side has been significantly strengthened over the summer, including the additions of Lawrence Shankland, Daisuke Yokota, Dan Neil, Ben Godfrey and several others.

However, Rangers initially struggled under their new boss, disappointingly failing to win any of their opening four matches across all competitions, including two draws and two defeats.

A particularly lacklustre 2-1 loss to Jagiellonia Bialystok in the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie, followed by a 1-1 draw in the second leg, led to a shock elimination from Europe's second-tier club competition.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Consequently, Rangers dropped into the Conference League and were drawn against Jablonec, leaving the Gers as the overwhelming favourites to secure their place in the league phase.

The Gers will also be boosted heading into this first leg after recording their first win of the campaign last time out, demolishing St Mirren 5-1 in the Scottish League Cup.

However, opponents Jablonec must not be overlooked, with the visitors heading to the Ibrox having won all of their last six matches across all competitions.

After losing their opening game of the campaign against NK Varazdin in the Conference League second qualifying round, Jablonec managed to turn the tie around in the second leg with a 2-0 triumph.

Jablonec, who have also won three of three league fixtures during their winning run, subsequently defeated Rigas Futbola Skola 4-1 on aggregate in their third qualifying round tie.

Now hoping to secure a positive result ahead of the reverse fixture at their home ground, where Jablonec are undefeated in nine straight matches, the visitors will look to frustrate and upset their hosts.

Rangers form (all competitions):

FK Baumit Jablonec Conference League form:

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FK Baumit Jablonec form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

McInnes will be without the availability of Youssef Chermiti, Ben Godfrey and Jose Cifuentes due to ongoing injury issues.

Rangers fielded a rotated side in the Scottish League Cup win against St Mirren, meaning a first-choice 11 will be fully fit and available for selection against Jablonec.

Consequently, the likes of Lawrence Shankland, Dan Neil and Findlay Curtis should start.

As for Jablonec, Nassim Innocenti and Kevin Prince-Milla are doubts to feature due to injury problems.

After recording a 2-1 victory over RFS in their last outing, Lubos Kozel may opt to name an unchanged starting team for this first leg fixture.

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Pandur; Sterling, Fernandez, Makhanya, Penrice; Neil, Devlin, Raskin; Curtis, Shankland, Gassama

FK Baumit Jablonec possible starting lineup:

Hanus; Cedidla, Tekijaski, Pavlovic; Chanturishvili, Nebyla, Sedlacek, Zorvan, Slama; Jawo, Polidar

We say: Rangers 2-0 FK Baumit Jablonec

Although Rangers had an underwhelming start to the campaign, the 5-1 win last time out will provide huge confidence, and alongside the home advantage, we are backing the hosts to secure a second straight win for the first time under McInnes.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.