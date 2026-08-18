Preview: Trabzonspor vs Ferencvaros - prediction, team news, lineups

Trabzonspor host Ferencvaros at Papara Park on Thursday in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff-round tie, with a place in the league phase at stake and the return fixture scheduled for August 27 at the Groupama Arena.

The match is also set to be a major occasion for the Black Sea Storm supporters, with Mohamed Salah in contention for his first start after making his competitive debut from the bench in Sunday's Super Lig opener.

Match preview

Trabzonspor earned their place in the playoff round by winning last season's Turkish Cup, allowing them to bypass the earlier qualifying rounds and go straight into a tie against a Ferencvaros side that head coach Fatih Tekke has openly described as the stronger team on paper.

That assessment comes after a frustrating start to the domestic campaign, with the Black Sea Storm held to a 1-1 draw away at Kasimpasa on the opening weekend, as Noah Saviolo’s lead was cancelled by Adrian Benedyczak’s spot kick.

However, one positive was Salah's introduction from the bench, which provided Trabzonspor supporters with an early glimpse of what their marquee signing can offer, and despite playing for only around 30 minutes, the Egyptian recorded the highest expected-goals figure of any player on the pitch, created two chances and attempted eight crosses.

Signed on a two-year contract following nine seasons at Liverpool, Salah is one of the most high-profile free transfers in Super Lig history, and having also helped Egypt reach the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup, the 34-year-old is expected to be given his first start on Thursday as Trabzonspor look to make the most of home advantage.

The hosts can also call upon Paul Onuachu, who finished as the Super Lig's joint-top scorer last season with 22 goals; however, Tekke's assessment of the opposition could see Trabzonspor adopt a more cautious approach as they look to avoid giving the visitors an advantage ahead of the second leg.

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Ferencvaros, meanwhile, arrive in Turkey with plenty of confidence after overcoming Gornik Zabrze 2-1 on aggregate in the previous qualifying round, as the Hungarian champions won the first leg 1-0 before drawing 1-1 in the return fixture.

That result has already guaranteed them at least a place in the Conference League league phase, meaning they can approach Thursday's match without the same level of pressure as their opponents.

Ferencvaros have also demonstrated their European pedigree in recent seasons, most notably coming from 2-0 down on aggregate to beat Ludogorets 3-2 in last season's Europa League knockout playoff round.

They have remained unbeaten away from home in this season's qualifying campaign, beating Vojvodina and Twente while drawing with Gornik; however, a trip to the passionate atmosphere of Papara Park represents their toughest test yet.

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Ferencvaros form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Buzzi

Trabzonspor will assess Salah's fitness ahead of what could be his first start for the club after his impressive cameo against Kasimpasa, while Andre Onana is expected to continue in goal.

Arseniy Batagov and Tim Jabol-Folcarelli remain sidelined with knee injuries, while Ernest Muci is out with a hamstring problem and Okay Yokuslu is still lacking match fitness.

Ferencvaros have no fresh injury concerns following their win over Gornik and are expected to name a largely unchanged side.

Goalkeeper Denes Dibusz remains a key figure between the posts, while Kristoffer Zachariassen and Lenny Joseph have both played important roles in attack during the qualifying campaign.

Trabzonspor possible starting lineup:

Onana; Pina, Savic, Nwaiwu, Eskihellac; Bouchouari, Malinovskyi; Salah, Mimaroglu, Saviolo; Onuachu

Ferencvaros possible starting lineup:

Dibusz; Osvath, Gomez, Zohore, Cadu; Zeteny, Nagy, Corbu, Zachariassen; Joseph, Kanichowsky

We say: Trabzonspor 1-1 Ferencvaros

Salah's arrival gives Trabzonspor a genuine match-winner, and his first start should provide the hosts with an additional attacking threat at Papara Park.

However, Tekke's admission that Ferencvaros are the stronger side on paper should not be overlooked. The Hungarian champions have considerable European experience, remain unbeaten away from home in qualifying and have already secured at least a place in the Conference League league phase.

We expect Trabzonspor's home advantage to help them avoid defeat, but Ferencvaros should have enough quality and composure to earn a draw and leave the tie finely balanced ahead of the second leg in Budapest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.