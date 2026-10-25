Preview: Rot-Weiss Essen vs RB Leipzig - prediction, team news, lineups

Dreaming of a giant-killing in the DFB-Pokal's second round, third-tier Rot-Weiss Essen will welcome an inconsistent RB Leipzig to Stadion an der Hafenstrasse on Tuesday.

RWE are in strong form and are looking for a third win in four games, though top-flight Die Roten Bullen remain the favourites as they hope to build on their victory at the weekend.

Match preview

Uwe Koschinat's RW Essen have enjoyed a strong campaign in the 3. Liga and are in the hunt for promotion, currently sitting third in the table.

On Friday, RWE secured a 1-0 triumph over Jahn Regensburg, courtesy of a back-post header from Lucas Brumme with just 15 minutes on the clock.

That win means Koschinat's side have now lost just one of their last 14 outings across all competitions, winning 10 as part of an impressive run that goes back to a 5-2 defeat to Saarbrucken on August 9.

RW Essen reached this stage by beating St Pauli 2-0 in the first round on August 23, and overcoming the second-division club - who were relegated from the Bundesliga at the end of 2025-26 - will give the underdogs confidence ahead of Tuesday's showdown.

Additionally, the hosts are undefeated at Stadion an der Hafenstrasse throughout the entirety of this season, winning seven times and drawing just once.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Meanwhile, Leipzig have endured a tumultuous start to life under Martin Demichelis, who will see this clash as a gilt-edged opportunity to build form.

Die Roten Bullen thrashed Elversberg 4-0 on Saturday, a game that saw young striker Tidiam Gomis open the scoring early in the second half, before regular centre-forward Romulo bagged a brace off the bench either side of fellow substitute Christoph Baumgartner's third.

That success maintained the Saxons' excellent record at Red Bull Arena, where they have won all five of their matches this term without conceding a single goal, finding the back of the net 18 times in the process.

However, Demichelis's men have struggled immensely on the road so far, losing each of their five away fixtures since hammering Eintracht Trier 6-0 in the DFB-Pokal's first round on August 22.

Leipzig will be expecting to break that streak of defeats up against third-tier opposition, and triumph could provide the team with a psychological boost, though a shock defeat would be damaging for morale and will only serve to increase the pressure on Demichelis.

Rot-Weiss Essen DFB-Pokal form:

Rot-Weiss Essen form (all competitions):

W

W

D

W

L

W

RB Leipzig DFB-Pokal form:

RB Leipzig form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / SOPA Images, SOPA Images Limited / Alamy

RW Essen are lighter in attack than ideal for this clash, given that strikers Semir Telalovic (shoulder) and Jaka Cuber Potocnik (outer ligament), as well as wingers Marvin Obuz (ankle) and left winger Aiman Dardari (muscle) are all expected to be unavailable.

In their absence, Marek Janssen could start up front, supported by a trio of Noah Pesch, Dickson Abiama and Lucas Brumme.

Midfielders Tony Menzel and Paul Popperl are also out of action due to respective ligament tears, though Ruben Reisig should be on hand to join Janne Sietan in the centre of the park.

Elsewhere, centre-back Max Geschwill remains sidelined as he undergoes rehabilitation following a knee injury, so Ben Huning and Jose-Enrique Rios Alonso are likely to operate at the heart of RWE's defence.

As for Leipzig, they could bring a number of players back into the XI after making changes against Elversberg, but striker Marc Guiu is continuing his recovery from a hamstring injury, midfielder Assan Ouedraogo is working his way back after shoulder surgery, and the versatile Christopher Nkunku is a doubt with an adductor issue.

Similarly, 20-year-old Tidiam Gomis was forced off after cramp against Elversberg and may not be ready to feature, so Romulo could lead the line, with Andrija Maksimovic, Brajan Gruda and Antonio Nusa behind him.

Centre-back Castello Lukeba was withdrawn from the team that faced Elversberg at the last minute due to illness, and while he should be available, Maxime Esteve will take his place next to Willi Orban if he is not.

Rot-Weiss Essen possible starting lineup:

Golz; Kostka, Huning, Alonso, Celebi; Sietan, Reisig; Pesch, Abiama, Brumme; Janssen

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Vandevoordt; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Reitz, El Aynaoui; Maksimovic, Gruda, Nusa; Romulo

We say: Rot-Weiss Essen 1-3 RB Leipzig

RW Essen are in strong form across all competitions, but they remain the underdogs given their third-tier status.

However, Leipzig have struggled on the road this season, and even if they prevail, the visitors are unlikely to keep a clean sheet despite their quality advantage.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.