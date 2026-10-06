JJ Gabriel future: Man United wonderkid made playing time 'demand' before exit request

JJ Gabriel's representatives reportedly made a series of playing time demands before informing Manchester United of their desire to part ways with the club.

The 16-year-old hit the headlines last month when it was revealed that he had made the decision to leave Old Trafford.

JJ Gabriel has an Irish passport through his father, so a move abroad is possible, with Barcelona and Real Madrid both believed to be interested in the generational talent.

The teenager boasts a record of 29 goals and four assists in 32 appearances for Man United Under-18s, and the club had been planning to sign him to scholarship terms on his 16th birthday, with a professional contract then following one year later.

However, JJ Gabriel is now on the verge of leaving Old Trafford.

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JJ Gabriel camp made playing time 'request' to Man United

According to Sky Sports News journalist Danyal Khan, JJ Gabriel's camp made a series of requests over playing time before announcing their desire to seek pastures new.

The report claims that JJ Gabriel's representatives wanted the player to feature for at least 20 minutes against Sabah in the Champions League, Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup and also the upcoming Premier League clash against Bournemouth.

"JJ Gabriel still expected to leave MUFC, despite featuring their squad photo for the 26/27 season. Picture was taken on September 8, days before formal request came in from his family to leave the club," Khan posted on X.

"United believe they've done everything to show Gabriel and family a clear pathway to first-team but clear disagreement on plan for the 15-year-old this season.

"They've reached out multiple times to Gabriel's family to reconcile situation with duty to care towards such a young player but no progress has been made."

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Wonderkid JJ Gabriel 'keen' on Barcelona switch

Since the bombshell news, JJ Gabriel has allegedly spent time in Barcelona training - it is understood that JJ Gabriel and his family are regular visitors to Barcelona, and the Catalan giants are his preferred choice in terms of his next club.

JJ Gabriel made his senior debut for Man United in their pre-season game against Atletico Madrid over the summer, but he is yet to feature for the first team in a competitive match.

A number of major clubs attempted to sign the youngster last year, but he was convinced to remain with the 20-time English champions.

Man United had allegedly still been hopeful of convincing JJ Gabriel that his development would be best served by staying at Old Trafford, but it is seen as highly unlikely that he will stay given the recent developments.