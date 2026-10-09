Man United transfer news: Why JJ Gabriel's next club may pay just £350,000 'compensation' as Michael Carrick faces headache

Manchester united could lose JJ Gabriel for as little as £350,000 if he moves to a club in the European Union, the latest report has revealed.

The 16-year-old called for his registration at Old Trafford to be cancelled last month, and while he has been offered a formal scholarship, it would be surprising if he agreed to it.

That would mean the teenager could move to another Premier League team, though any interested party would either have to agree a transfer fee or settle on a compensation fee at a tribunal.

However, the youngster is eligible for an EU passport through his parents, meaning he should be able to switch to a European side such as Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich before turning 18 for a substantially lower sum.

The Guardian have revealed that official FIFA compensation figures for a Category I academy player means United would only receive in the region £350,000 if the youngster joined a team in the EU.

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JJ Gabriel future: Why teenager's exit could be major red flag

United were famed for their use of young stars under legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson, with the likes of David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville and Paul Scholes coming through the ranks.

While the club have struggled for success on the pitch since the Scotsman's retirement, they have still brought some players into the first-team picture such as Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo.

However, Rashford's career has stalled, while there are major concerns about Michael Carrick's ability to get the most out of Mainoo.

If JJ Gabriel opted to leave, it would perhaps suggest that young players no longer see a viable pathway to first-team football at Old Trafford.

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Man United transfer news: Why Michael Carrick must make his squad younger

The likely departure of JJ Gabriel would exacerbate an existing problem at United regarding the age of key players in their squad.

Stars like Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw have declined significantly, but they are still key members of the XI despite being in their thirties.

Though attacker Bruno Fernandes has been the club's best player since signing in January 2020, he is 32 and cannot be relied upon forever.

United must act proactively in the market by signing replacements for their ageing stars, but they must also give youngsters every opportunity to showcase their talent.