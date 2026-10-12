Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils chiefs 'accept club fell short' during second-rate summer transfer window

Manchester United bosses have reportedly accepted that the club failed to conduct quality transfer business during the summer window.

The Red Devils shared the spoils with relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur at the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday afternoon, when a Bryan Mbeumo effort was cancelled out late on by Dominic Solanke.

As a result, Michael Carrick's side have won just one of their opening six Premier League fixtures of the 2026-27 term, representing the club's worst top-flight start in four decades, mounting further pressure on the head coach.

A third-round EFL Cup exit at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion has also added to the feeling of anger around Man Utd, with the Seagulls becoming the first side to win at Old Trafford after falling two goals behind since 1976.

Off the back of a four-game winless run across all competitions (D2 L2), one of the Champions League's toughest assignments awaits this week, with the Red Devils travelling to Atletico Madrid.

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Man Utd 'accept' summer transfer failures following poor start

After splashing out over £200m on the signings of Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Mbeumo in 2025, Manchester United moved their attentions to the middle of the park ahead of this season.

The departure of Casemiro sparked a flurry of midfield arrivals at Old Trafford, with Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans being recruited from rival Premier League clubs during the off-season.

However, according to The Sun, those within the corridors of power at the Theatre of Dreams have privately admitted that the club failed to adequately bolster Carrick's squad during the summer window.

It is understood that Santos and Tielemans were 'a long way down the list' of potential names for the Red Devils, who missed out on first-choice targets Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes to Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

Man Utd were supposedly deterred by the eye-watering fees being branded about for their top choices, leading the 20-time English champions down the route of more budget-friendly picks.

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Second-rate signings lead to second-rate results

With Manchester City and Spurs securing the finest midfielders on the market over the summer, Manchester United were left to pick up the scraps of the window in the middle of the park.

Despite his recent importance to Unai Emery's Europa League-winning Aston Villa side, Tielemans is clearly entering the twilight of years at the top level, struggling with the physicality of the Premier League without Boubacar Kamara beside him.

Brazilian Santos never got close to cementing a starting spot in the Chelsea XI, so it was a little optimistic to think that the midfielder could rock up at Old Trafford and instantly provide the answer to Man Utd's problems.