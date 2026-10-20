Arsenal transfer news: Real Madrid contact Mikel Arteta starter, Gunners demand over £85m

Real Madrid are taking a close interest in an Arsenal starter and have made contact with his representatives. Arsenal have set a huge asking price for their player.

Having joined Arsenal in the summer of 2024 from Bologna for £37m, Riccardo Calafiori was hampered by injuries during his first two seasons at the London club. The Italian has finally established himself as Arsenal’s left-back this season, with seven starts in seven Premier League games.

Real Madrid like the profile of Riccardo Calafiori

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Also able to play at centre-back, the 24-year-old is a versatile defender who is attracting the attention of Real Madrid. According to CaughtOffside, Real Madrid, who continue to assess their long-term defensive options, are big admirers of Calafiori’s profile.

Real Madrid have already made contact with people close to the defender, who is renowned for his defensive solidity but is also capable of moving into midfield when his team has the ball thanks to his fine technical quality, to gather information ahead of a possible transfer.

The Spanish giants have not yet submitted an offer.

Arsenal do not intend to sell their Italian defender

© Imago / Sportimage

In any case, the outlet reports that Arsenal have no intention of selling a player who is considered a central part of the London club’s project.

The English champions ‘would only consider opening negotiations for an offer above €100million’ (£85m), according to the same source. That is a sum which has already put off Real Madrid this summer.

Arsenal’s stance is reinforced by Calafiori’s contract, which runs until June 2029. Furthermore, the Italy international has never expressed a desire to leave. Real Madrid therefore intend to continue monitoring the 24-year-old’s progress, but a transfer in the near future looks unlikely.