Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The season is over and while the transfer window doesn't technically open until July 1, clubs across the UK and Europe are free to get deals in place ahead of next season.

Thursday morning's headlines:

Report: Cove Rangers star Blair Yule on Inverness Caledonian Thistle radar

Inverness Caledonian Thistle are said to have joined the race to sign highly-rated Cove Rangers midfielder Blair Yule.

Report: Burton Albion midfielder Jackson Irvine on radar of five Championship clubs

Burton Albion and Australia midfielder Jackson Irvine is said to be on the radar of Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham.

Report: Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa on Liverpool, Barcelona radar?

Liverpool and Barcelona will lock horns over the signing of Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa this summer, according to reports.

Report: Manchester United confident of signing Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata

Manchester United are confident that they will be successful in their pursuit of highly-rated Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, according to reports.

Report: Former Russia manager Leonid Slutsky frontrunner for Hull City job

Hull City will name their new manager within the next few days with former Russia boss Leonid Slutsky the frontrunner for the role, according to reports.

Liverpool apologise to Southampton, end interest in Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool apologise to Southampton and end their interest in signing defender Virgil van Dijk during the summer transfer window.

Villarreal sign Newcastle United, Southampton target Ruben Semedo

Newcastle United and Southampton fail in their attempts to sign Ruben Semedo after the Portuguese defender left Sporting Lisbon to sign for Villarreal.

West Bromwich Albion show interest in Sunderland defender Lamine Kone?

West Bromwich Albion reportedly show an interest in signing Sunderland defender Lamine Kone during the summer transfer window.

West Ham United favourites to sign Henry Onyekuru?

West Ham United reportedly move to the front of the queue to sign KAS Eupen striker Henry Onyekuru, who has also been linked with Arsenal.

Mario Lemina "flattered" by Arsenal, Watford interest

Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina says that he is flattered by talk of a potential transfer to either Arsenal or Watford.

Borussia Dortmund complete Maximilian Philipp signing

Borussia Dortmund announce that they have completed the signing of Freiburg midfielder Maximilian Philipp on a five-year contract.

Arsenal 'make official bid for James Rodriguez'

Arsenal are reportedly one of only two teams, alongside Inter Milan, to have tabled an official bid for wantaway Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez.

Djibril Sidibe "open" to Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur move

AS Monaco full-back Djibril Sidibe admits that a switch to the Premier League does interest him amid reported interest from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United given £87m Andrea Belotti price

Torino president Urbano Cairo insists that he will not sell Manchester United target Andrea Belotti for anything less than his £87m release clause.

Chelsea, Arsenal 'tracking Helder Costa'

Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Wolves winger Helder Costa ahead of a possible £20m move for the Portugal Under-21 international.

Nolito reiterates desire to leave Manchester City

Manchester City forward Nolito reiterates his desire to leave the club in a bid to make Spain's squad for the World Cup next summer.

Jonny Williams signs new Crystal Palace contract

Crystal Palace midfielder Jonny Williams pens a new two-year contract at the club after returning from a season-long loan spell at Ipswich Town.

Cardiff City complete Callum Paterson signing

Cardiff City complete the signing of Scotland international full-back Callum Paterson on a three-year deal from Hearts.

Steve Sidwell signs new Brighton & Hove Albion deal

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Steve Sidwell signs a new one-year contract with the newly-promoted Premier League outfit.

Manchester United 'still hopeful in Tiemoue Bakayoko pursuit'

Manchester United are reportedly still hopeful of signing Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko this summer despite interest from Chelsea.

Kyle Walker ignoring speculation over Tottenham Hotspur future

Tottenham Hotspur and England full-back Kyle Walker says that he will give "no indication" over where he will be playing his football next season.

Arsene Wenger 'working every day' to strengthen Arsenal team

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists that he is working "24 hours a day" in an effort to strengthen the team during the summer.

Sevilla favourites to sign Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi?

Sevilla reportedly emerge as favourites to sign Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, who could leave Stamford Bridge during the summer.

Chelsea remain in hunt for Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand?

Chelsea reportedly remain in the race to sign Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand, who is also said to be attracting interest from Manchester City.

Goalkeeper Andy Lonergan keen to leave Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Goalkeeper Andy Lonergan is reportedly keen to leave Wolverhampton Wanderers during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool join race for Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez?

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to rival Manchester United for Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez, who would cost in excess of £50m.

Newcastle United open to Aleksandar Mitrovic sale?

Newcastle United are reportedly open to allowing striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to leave St James' Park this summer.

Rangers announce Fabio Cardoso signing

Rangers announce the signing of Vitoria de Setubal defender Fabio Cardoso on a three-year deal.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman given green light to spend big in summer?

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is reportedly given the green light to spend big money in this summer's transfer market.

Premier League quartet interest in Coventry City youngster Jordan Ponticelli?

Everton reportedly lead a group of four teams who hold an interest in Coventry City youngster Jordan Ponticelli.

Barcelona keen to speed up Hector Bellerin deal?

Barcelona are reportedly keen to wrap up the potential transfer of Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin before the end of June.

Liverpool to launch bid for Sporting Lisbon's Gelson Martins?

Liverpool are reportedly keen to open talks with Sporting Lisbon over the potential signing of winger Gelson Martins.

Bournemouth move closer to John Terry deal?

Bournemouth reportedly move closer to securing a deal for John Terry after the Chelsea defender held talks with boss Eddie Howe.

Christian Pulisic: 'I'm not thinking about Premier League move'

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic says that he is an admirer of the Premier League but has no intention of moving to England in the summer.

Aberdeen tell Celtic to up Jonny Hayes offer?

Celtic are reportedly told to increase their offer for Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes after Cardiff City improved their bid for the Republic of Ireland international.

Derby County sign Hull City defender Curtis Davies

Derby County begin their summer transfer business with the signing of Hull City defender Curtis Davies for an undisclosed fee.

Manchester United to make £157m Cristiano Ronaldo offer?

Manchester United are reportedly considering a £157m bid to bring back Real Madrid frontman Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford.