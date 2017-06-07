New Transfer Talk header

Premier League quartet interest in Coventry City youngster Jordan Ponticelli?

Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Everton reportedly lead a group of four teams who hold an interest in Coventry City youngster Jordan Ponticelli.
Coventry City youngster Jordan Ponticelli has reportedly attracted interest from four clubs in the Premier League.

The 18-year-old netted 28 goals in the Professional Development League - the youth division not involving top-flight sides - last season and that has allegedly led to a quartet of teams considering offers for the player.

According to The Sun, Everton, Leicester City, Crystal Palace and Huddersfield Town are the clubs who have watched the teenager excel in youth football.

It has been claimed that Coventry had intended to use Ponticelli in their first-team squad next season after relegation to League Two, but they may be forced to cash in should they receive a sizeable offer.

Everton have scouted Ponticelli for some time, while his strike-rate has inevitably led to more sides becoming interested ahead of the summer transfer window.

