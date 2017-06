Rangers announce the signing of Vitoria de Setubal defender Fabio Cardoso on a three-year deal.

Boss Pedro Caixinha is making sweeping changes to his first-team squad at Ibrox, and he has followed the signing of Bruno Alves with the arrival of compatriot Cardoso.

The 23-year-old had been linked with a transfer to Wolverhampton Wanderers, who also have strong Portuguese connections, but he has made the decision to move to the Glasgow giants for an undisclosed fee.

More to follow.