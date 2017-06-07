Chelsea, Arsenal 'tracking Helder Costa'

Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Wolves winger Helder Costa ahead of a possible £20m move for the Portugal Under-21 international.

Costa joined Wolves in a club-record £13m deal last summer and went on to score 10 goals in 35 Championship appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.

However, the 23-year-old was unable to help Wolves push for a serious promotion bid and The Mirror now claims that he could leave the club when the transfer window reopens.

Premier League giants Chelsea and Arsenal have both reportedly scouted the Portugal Under-21 international, but it is understood that it would take a bid of at least £20m to prise him away from Molineux.

Wolves manager director Laurie Dalrymple told reporters: "I can't sit here and definitely say he's going absolutely nowhere because I don't know what's around the corner in four week's time. We're a football club in the Championship.

"We haven't been in the Premier League for five seasons and we have very different financial pressures from a lot of other clubs in this league. It will purely come down to whether someone comes in with an offer that's too good for us to turn down.

"We obviously feel that Costa is a very valuable asset. The only reason we wouldn't keep hold of that asset would be if it was in the club's interest from a financial point of view."

Wolves finished 15th in the final 2016-17 Championship table, seven points clear of the relegation zone and 22 adrift of the playoffs.