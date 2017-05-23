Fenerbahce are reportedly considering whether to make an offer for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Helder Costa.

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Helder Costa has reportedly emerged as a potential transfer target for Fenerbahce.

Last summer, Costa signed for Wolves on a season-long loan from Benfica before that was turned into a permanent deal in January for a club-record fee.

However, despite the Portuguese having penned a long-term contract at Molineux, he continues to be linked with a move elsewhere, both in England and abroad.

According to Turkish outlet Fotospor, Fenerbahce are considering making an approach to Wolves during the summer transfer window.

However, it has been suggested that they may attempt to strike a loan deal, which will almost certainly not be well received by owners Fosun International.

In his first season in English football, Costa netted 12 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions.