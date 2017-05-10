Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly lodge a bid of £2m for Preston North End striker Jordan Hugill.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly made a bid of £2m to sign Jordan Hugill from Championship rivals Preston North End.

The 24-year-old striker ranked as Preston's top scorer this season with 12 goals and two assists in 44 Championship appearances and was the subject of two failed bids from Ipswich Town in the January transfer window.

According to HITC, Paul Lambert's side have been keeping tabs on Hugill's progress "for several months" and have now lodged an opening offer of £2m.

Firepower up front has been a problem for Wolves this season, with the majority of their goals coming from midfield duo Helder Costa and Dave Edwards, and Lambert has made signing at least one new striker his top priority this summer.

The club also have the option to sign Andreas Weimann on a permanent deal from Derby County following his successful loan spell in the second half of the campaign as the Midlands side look to mount a serious promotion challenge next term.

Wolves are also thought to have bid as much as £3m for goalkeeper Jason Steele from relegated Blackburn Rovers.