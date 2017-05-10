New Transfer Talk header

Wolverhampton Wanderers lodge bid for Preston North End striker?

Jordan Hugill of Preston North End in action during the pre season friendly match between Preston North End and Hearts at Deepdale on July 18, 2015 in Preston, England.
Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly lodge a bid of £2m for Preston North End striker Jordan Hugill.
Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly made a bid of £2m to sign Jordan Hugill from Championship rivals Preston North End.

The 24-year-old striker ranked as Preston's top scorer this season with 12 goals and two assists in 44 Championship appearances and was the subject of two failed bids from Ipswich Town in the January transfer window.

According to HITC, Paul Lambert's side have been keeping tabs on Hugill's progress "for several months" and have now lodged an opening offer of £2m.

Firepower up front has been a problem for Wolves this season, with the majority of their goals coming from midfield duo Helder Costa and Dave Edwards, and Lambert has made signing at least one new striker his top priority this summer.

The club also have the option to sign Andreas Weimann on a permanent deal from Derby County following his successful loan spell in the second half of the campaign as the Midlands side look to mount a serious promotion challenge next term.

Wolves are also thought to have bid as much as £3m for goalkeeper Jason Steele from relegated Blackburn Rovers.

Jason Steele of Blackburn Rovers in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City at Ewood Park on February 24, 2015
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CNewcastle UnitedNewcastle462971085404594
3Reading46267136864485
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds462491360451581
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46256155658-281
6Fulham4622141085572880
7Leeds UnitedLeeds462291561471475
8Norwich CityNorwich4620101685691670
9Derby CountyDerby461813155450467
10Brentford4618101875651064
11Preston North EndPreston461614166463162
12Cardiff CityCardiff461711186061-162
13Aston Villa461614164748-162
14Barnsley461513186467-358
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves461610205458-458
16Ipswich TownIpswich461316174858-1055
17Bristol City46159226066-654
18Queens Park RangersQPR46158235266-1453
19Birmingham CityBirmingham461314194564-1953
20Burton Albion461313204963-1452
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest46149236272-1051
RBlackburn RoversBlackburn461215195365-1251
RWigan AthleticWigan461012244057-1742
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4658334098-5823
> Full Version
 