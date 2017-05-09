General view of Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Helder Costa voted Wolverhampton Wanderers player of season

Portuguese winger Helder Costa is voted as Wolverhampton Wanderers' player of the season.
Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Helder Costa has been voted the club's player of the season.


The 23-year-old joined the Midlands side from Benfica, initially on loan, last July before signing on a permanent deal in January for a club-record £13m fee.

The Portugal youth international has impressed in his debut season in England, scoring 12 goals and setting up 10 more to ignite Premier League interest from the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Costa was also named the players' player of the season by his teammates and collected the gong for goal of the season for his mazy dribble and strike against Cardiff City.

Elsewhere, 17-year-old midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White was named academy player of the season and Irish midfielder Connor Ronan picked up the award for young professional of the season.

