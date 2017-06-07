Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Steve Sidwell signs a new one-year contract with the newly-promoted Premier League outfit.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Steve Sidwell has signed a new one-year contract at the club.

The 34-year-old played an important role in helping the Seagulls to earn promotion to the Premier League in the season just finished, making 34 appearances as Brighton ended up second in the Championship.

Sidwell has previous Premier League experience from his time at Reading, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Fulham and Stoke City, and he will now return to the top flight with Brighton having put pen to paper on a deal which keeps him at the Amex Stadium until next summer.

"Steve has been a key member of the squad over the past 18 months. He thoroughly deserves this new deal and I am delighted that he is extending his stay at the club," manager Chris Hughton told the club's official website.

"Our fans know his qualities well, and his experience, particularly at Premier League level, will be important for us. He is an excellent pro and that experience will be vital for us next season."

Sidwell is currently in his second spell with Brighton, having initially joined on loan in 2002 before returning last year.