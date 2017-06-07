New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Christian Pulisic: 'I'm not thinking about Premier League move'

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic says that he is an admirer of the Premier League but has no intention of moving to England in the summer.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 09:44 UK

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic has said that he does not expect a transfer to the Premier League for the foreseeable future.

Both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have previously been credited with an interest in the teenager, who has already made 55 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit in all competitions.

However, while Pulisic has acknowledged his interest in England's top flight, he has stressed that he is happy at his current club.

The 18-year-old told NBC: "It was the biggest league I followed as a kid and watched. The league has a lot of players, and teams, I liked in the Premier League.

"Right now, it is not something I am looking to get into immediately or anything like that. I am happy at Dortmund and I am excited for the rest of my career."

As well as making an impact at Dortmund, Pulisic has also become a hit on the international stage with five goals in 14 matches for the United States.

New generic football image
Read Next:
Pulisic: 'I would like to play in MLS'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Christian Pulisic, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the match against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Liverpool to launch bid for Sporting Lisbon's Gelson Martins?
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Southampton call for investigation over Liverpool's interest in Virgil van Dijk?
 Mohamed Salah in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
Roma chief plays down Mohamed Salah to Liverpool links
Pulisic: 'No move to England this summer'Carragher reveals Sturridge confrontationRangnick: 'RB Leipzig will not sell stars'Liverpool to consider other options to Salah?Ghoulam becomes target for Liverpool?
Max Meyer rejects Schalke contractVirgil van Dijk 'favours Liverpool move'Robertson: 'No rush to decide Hull future'Liverpool to target RB Leipzig pair?Liverpool to open talks over Lacazette?
> Liverpool Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Sports Mole logo
Christian Pulisic: 'I'm not thinking about Premier League move'
 Stockport County manager Paul Simpson looks on during the npower League Two match between Northampton Town and Stockport County at Sixfields Stadium on December 4, 2010
Paul Simpson slams "ridiculous" decision to dismiss Josh Onomah
 Schalke's midfielder Max Meyer plays the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Schalke 04 vs Hertha BSC Berlin in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany, on October 17, 2015.
Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur target rejects Schalke 04 contract
Mabbutt has "successful heart surgery"Eriksen: 'Not many say no to Barcelona'Kane sees himself as 'leader' for EnglandBolton teenager 'attracts Prem interest'Adam Smith not interested in Spurs links
Spurs legend Mabbutt to undergo heart surgeryMan City close to sealing Walker move?Janssen: 'I am keeping my options open'Arsenal, Spurs 'to battle for Lemar'Spurs to offload Moussa Sissoko to China?
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Borussia Dortmund News
Sports Mole logo
Borussia Dortmund confirm Peter Bosz appointment
 Sports Mole logo
Christian Pulisic: 'I'm not thinking about Premier League move'
 Samuel Umtiti in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Samuel Umtiti: 'Barcelona want Ousmane Dembele'
Agent: "Balotelli will play for Dortmund"Report: Barcelona show interest in DembeleTuchel agent rules out Leverkusen postAgent: 'Balotelli wanted by Dortmund'Van Bronckhorst 'favourite for BVB post'
Nice deny Lucien Favre, Dortmund talksDortmund: 'No bids for Aubameyang'Chelsea, Dortmund to chase Dembele?Marc Bartra discusses bus attack ordealWatzke 'worn out' dealing with Tuchel
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage



Tables
 