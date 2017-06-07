Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic says that he is an admirer of the Premier League but has no intention of moving to England in the summer.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic has said that he does not expect a transfer to the Premier League for the foreseeable future.

Both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have previously been credited with an interest in the teenager, who has already made 55 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit in all competitions.

However, while Pulisic has acknowledged his interest in England's top flight, he has stressed that he is happy at his current club.

The 18-year-old told NBC: "It was the biggest league I followed as a kid and watched. The league has a lot of players, and teams, I liked in the Premier League.

"Right now, it is not something I am looking to get into immediately or anything like that. I am happy at Dortmund and I am excited for the rest of my career."

As well as making an impact at Dortmund, Pulisic has also become a hit on the international stage with five goals in 14 matches for the United States.