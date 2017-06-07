Cardiff City complete the signing of Scotland international full-back Callum Paterson on a three-year deal from Hearts.

The 22-year-old joins the Championship outfit on a free transfer having seen his contract expire at Tynecastle following a five-year stay.

The Scotland international has now agreed terms that will keep him at the Cardiff City Stadium until 2020, becoming the Bluebirds' third signing of the summer after Neil Etheridge and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

"I'm absolutely delighted and buzzing to be part of this big club," Paterson told the club's official website.

"It's nice and early so I've got a lot of time to bed in, get to know my way around the area and introduce myself. It's great timing and I'm happy to be here.

"Anyone that has watched me has seen that I like to attack. I'm athletic and I like to go forward and try and get on the end of crosses. I'm a great attacker and I like to score my goals, so hopefully I can come here and score a few too."

Paterson scored 38 goals in 162 appearances for Hearts.