New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Cardiff City complete Callum Paterson signing

Hearts' Callum Paterson in action against Dundee during their Scottish Premier League match on September 9, 2012
© Getty Images
Cardiff City complete the signing of Scotland international full-back Callum Paterson on a three-year deal from Hearts.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 16:18 UK

Cardiff City have announced the signing of full-back Callum Paterson from Hearts on a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old joins the Championship outfit on a free transfer having seen his contract expire at Tynecastle following a five-year stay.

The Scotland international has now agreed terms that will keep him at the Cardiff City Stadium until 2020, becoming the Bluebirds' third signing of the summer after Neil Etheridge and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

"I'm absolutely delighted and buzzing to be part of this big club," Paterson told the club's official website.

"It's nice and early so I've got a lot of time to bed in, get to know my way around the area and introduce myself. It's great timing and I'm happy to be here.

"Anyone that has watched me has seen that I like to attack. I'm athletic and I like to go forward and try and get on the end of crosses. I'm a great attacker and I like to score my goals, so hopefully I can come here and score a few too."

Paterson scored 38 goals in 162 appearances for Hearts.

Big Tom Cairney in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
Read Next:
Championship: Transfer ins and outs - Summer 2017
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Callum Paterson, Neil Etheridge, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Football
Your Comments
More Cardiff City News
Hearts' Callum Paterson in action against Dundee during their Scottish Premier League match on September 9, 2012
Cardiff City complete Callum Paterson signing
 A general view of Celtic Park on September 13, 2011
Aberdeen tell Celtic to up Jonny Hayes offer?
 Adam Le Fondre of Bolton celebrates after scoring his second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bolton Wanderers and Millwall at the Macron Stadium on March 14, 2015
Adam le Fondre delighted to join Bolton Wanderers permanently
How do new clubs fare in the Premier League?Report: Cardiff swoop for Danny WardCardiff willing to pay £3m for Saints forward?Wagner considering appeal against Ward redLive Coverage: Championship final day
Result: Newcastle keep title hopes aliveTeam News: Benitez rings the changesLive Commentary: Cardiff 0-2 Newcastle - as it happenedTeam News: Warnock makes three Cardiff changesRotherham sign Ajayi on permanent deal
> Cardiff City Homepage
More Hearts News
Hearts' Callum Paterson in action against Dundee during their Scottish Premier League match on September 9, 2012
Cardiff City complete Callum Paterson signing
 Leigh Griffiths in action for Celtic on February 19, 2015
Result: Celtic see off Hearts to finish Scottish Premiership season unbeaten
 Christophe Berra for Ipswich Town on January 4, 2015
Christophe Berra leaves Ipswich Town
McCarthy non-committal on Berra futureEverton legend Alex Young dies, aged 80Cathro frustrated with Edinburgh derby drawCallum Paterson on his way to Ipswich?McCarthy dismisses "ridiculous" Berra story
Ian Cathro appointed as Hearts managerHearts make approach for Newcastle's Cathro?MK Dons confirm Neilson appointmentNeilson 'nears MK Dons appointment'Rotherham deny Robbie Neilson approach
> Hearts Homepage



Tables
 