Borussia Dortmund announce that they have completed the signing of Frieburg midfielder Maximilian Philipp on a five-year contract.

Just a day after Peter Bosz was confirmed as the club's new manager, Dortmund have continued to reshape their squad with the capture of the 23-year-old.

The Germany Under-21 international had been linked with a switch to the Premier League, but he has now committed his future to the Black and Yellows.

He told the club's official website: "BVB is one of the biggest clubs in the world. It is an honour for me to be able to play here. I think that at the age of 23 years old I am mature and old enough take this step. I want to develop as a player in Dortmund.

"He is already very much looking forward to the 'Yellow Wall': „this really frightens the opponents. I am now looking forward to playing for these fans and having their full support behind me."

Philipp scored nine goals in 27 appearances during the recent campaign.