Borussia Dortmund complete Maximilian Philipp signing

Borussia Dortmund announce that they have completed the signing of Frieburg midfielder Maximilian Philipp on a five-year contract.
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 16:29 UK

Midfielder Maximilian Philipp has left Freiburg to sign a five-year contract with Borussia Dortmund.

Just a day after Peter Bosz was confirmed as the club's new manager, Dortmund have continued to reshape their squad with the capture of the 23-year-old.

The Germany Under-21 international had been linked with a switch to the Premier League, but he has now committed his future to the Black and Yellows.

He told the club's official website: "BVB is one of the biggest clubs in the world. It is an honour for me to be able to play here. I think that at the age of 23 years old I am mature and old enough take this step. I want to develop as a player in Dortmund.

"He is already very much looking forward to the 'Yellow Wall': „this really frightens the opponents. I am now looking forward to playing for these fans and having their full support behind me."

Philipp scored nine goals in 27 appearances during the recent campaign.

Your Comments
Borussia Dortmund complete Maximilian Philipp signing
