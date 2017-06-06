Borussia Dortmund confirm Peter Bosz appointment

Borussia Dortmund confirm the managerial appointment of Peter Bosz - who leaves Ajax - on a two-year deal.
Reporter
Filed:
Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the managerial appointment of Peter Bosz on a two-year deal.

At the end of May, it was announced that Thomas Tuchel had left his role at the Westfalenstadion after two years at the Bundesliga giants, but it has not taken long for a replacement to be named.

This season, Bosz only finished second with Ajax in the Eredivisie but he led the club to the Europa League final, where they lost out to Manchester United.

Dortmund will also have been impressed with how Bosz developed a youthful squad into contenders on the European stage, and they will hope that he can use that experience to help Dortmund's fortunes next season.

They won the German Cup under Tuchel, but they were off the pace in the top flight throughout the season before finishing in third place, 18 points adrift of eventual winners Bayern Munich.

It has been reported by The Mirror that Dortmund have paid £4.3m in compensation to secure the services of Bosz.

Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Borussia Dortmund confirm Peter Bosz appointment
